New Delhi [India], December 20: Ishant Agarwal, President at CJ Darcl Logistics, was honoured for HR Visionary Leadership, Driving Growth and Operational Excellence at the Wellness and HealthTech Summit held in New Delhi. The recognition was presented by Visit Health in the presence of Dr. Suneel Kumar Barnwal, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA), underscoring the growing importance of progressive human resource leadership in India's evolving business and infrastructure landscape.

The award recognised Agarwal's strategic contribution to strengthening organisational capability, developing future-ready HR frameworks, and aligning people strategy with long-term business objectives at CJ Darcl Logistics. Over the years, his leadership has focused on integrating workforce planning with operational priorities, enabling scalability, efficiency, and resilience across the organisation as it continues to expand its footprint in the logistics and supply chain sector.

Presenting the honour, Dr. Suneel Kumar Barnwal highlighted the critical role of human capital leadership in driving sustainable growth across industries. He noted that in sectors such as logistics and infrastructure--where scale, efficiency, and workforce coordination are key--visionary HR practices play a decisive role in enhancing productivity, employee well-being, and organisational performance. He further emphasised that strong HR systems contribute not only to business outcomes but also to national economic growth by building skilled, motivated, and resilient workforces.

Visit Health, a leading health-tech and wellness solutions provider, acknowledged Agarwal's role in embedding a culture of performance, innovation, and employee-centricity within CJ Darcl Logistics. The organisation noted that his leadership has supported initiatives focused on talent development, leadership capability building, and structured HR processes that enable operational excellence while maintaining a strong focus on employee engagement and well-being.

Speaking at the event, Ishant Agarwal expressed gratitude for the recognition and said that the honour reflects the collective efforts of the leadership and teams at CJ Darcl Logistics. He reiterated the belief that sustainable business growth is deeply linked to empowered people, strong organisational culture, and systems that enable individuals to perform at their best. He also highlighted the evolving role of HR as a strategic partner in business transformation, particularly in high-growth sectors.

The Wellness and HealthTech Summit brought together leaders from corporate India, public policy, health-tech, and human resources to discuss the intersection of workforce well-being, technology, and organisational performance. The event focused on how health, wellness, and people-first strategies are becoming integral to business resilience and long-term value creation.

The recognition of Ishant Agarwal at the summit reflects a broader shift in how organisations are prioritising human capital as a key driver of operational excellence and competitive advantage. As Indian enterprises scale and adapt to changing market dynamics, leadership that integrates people strategy with business goals continues to gain prominence.

This honour further reinforces CJ Darcl Logistics' commitment to leadership excellence, people-focused practices, and operational strength in an increasingly competitive and dynamic business environment.

About CJ Darcl Logistics:

CJ Darcl Logistics is one of India's leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions providers, offering comprehensive services across surface transport, warehousing, multimodal logistics, and value-added solutions.

About Visit Health:

Visit Health is a digital health and wellness platform that partners with enterprises to deliver preventive healthcare, wellness programmes, and employee well-being solutions across India.

