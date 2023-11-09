PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9: ISKCON Noida is going to organize biggest youth festival 'Udaan' on 25th November 2023 for the youth. A total audience of 20000 are expected to attend the event.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Greet People on 23rd Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

The aim of the Udaan is to offer a complete well-being sustainable program to youth to enhance their physical, mental & emotional health through traditional Vedic and yogic process packaged in a modern palatable manner.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is committed to introduce the rich values, morals, principles and thriving heritage from our Vedic scriptures to our society in general and to our youth in particular. We strongly believe that along with academics, if our youth is provided with adequate training on how to keep the body, mind and soul healthy, they can do wonders in achieving their goals with sheer determination and single pointed focus.

Also Read | BTS' Yet To Come Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Bangtan Boys' Concert Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

To cater to the overall wellbeing of our youth with a holistic approach, ISKCON NOIDA is organizing UDAAN an interactive, musical and vibrant evening full of art and entertainment blend with words of wisdom from scriptures at NOIDA Cricket Stadium, Sector-21 from 2pm onwards.

The event will include Live musical performance. Motivational Talks by Prabhu Amogha Lila Das and well-known speaker Dr Vivek Bindra. Other attractions of the show are Sand Art, Dance Show, Theatrical Show & more.

Lokanath Swami Maharaj, ISKCON Zonal Secretary says, "We would like to welcome all the residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, & NCR for this youth festival. Great personalities will be coming from all over the planet to the land of Kirtan. This is 'the land of Kirtan'! We welcome you to come & participate in this festival to experience the everlasting bliss.

"Speaking on the occasion, Vedanta Chaitanya Das, Co-Temple President says, "We are firmly convinced that the best way to observe a festival is by bringing auspiciousness in the lives & by celebrating the same. The aim of Udaan is to offer a complete well-being sustainable program to youth."

Speaking on the occasion, Vansidhar Das, Co-Temple President says, "Today's youth is very well informed and energetic. They just need to be directed precisely with calculated freedom so that they can take off for their dreams. The sky is not the limit for our youth. A well-balanced youth is guaranteed to lead to a happy state and a prosperous nation. "

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

* Live Life King Size- Live Like a King: By Amogh Lila Prabhu (Motivational Speaker)

* Sand Art Show: By Rajat Kumar

* Real Solution to all Problems- A Talk and Melodious Kirtan: By H.H. Lokanath Swami Maharaj

* Theatrical Show: RANCHOD KRISHNA (A mesmerising pastime of Lord Krishna & Rukmini)

* Srila Prabhupada The Real Youth Icon: A Video by Yadubara Prabhu (An International movie maker)

* My Mission- A Purposeful Ambition: By Dr. Vivek Bindra (Motivational Speaker)

* Musical Devotional Show - Celebrity Rock Band

* Every Devotee gets Food Box with the entry

ISKCON Noida is, Sri Sri Radha Govind Dev temple and Bhaktivedanta Academy is a branch temple of International Society for Krishna Consciousness. When Prabhupada began the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (in New York City in 1966), he formulated a clear mission statement. Thus the 7 Purposes of ISKCON are as follows:

1. To systematically propagate spiritual knowledge to society at large and to educate all people in the techniques of spiritual life in order to check the imbalance of values in life and to achieve real unity and peace in the world.

2. To propagate a consciousness of Krishna (God), as it is revealed in the great scriptures of India, Bhagavad-gita and Srimad-Bhagavatam.

3. To bring the members of the Society together with each other and nearer to Krishna, the prime entity, thus developing the idea within the members, and humanity at large, that each soul is part and parcel of the quality of Godhead (Krishna).

4. To teach and encourage the sankirtana movement, congregational chanting of the holy name of God, as revealed in the teachings of Lord Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu.

5. To erect for the members and for society at large a holy place of transcendental pastimes dedicated to the personality of Krishna.

6. To bring the members closer together for the purpose of teaching a simpler, natural way of life.

7. With a view towards achieving the aforementioned purposes, to publish and distribute periodicals, magazines, books and other writings.

We look forward to have you with us to create history. For further information, please feel free to reach out to us at 9319681501 or Visit: www.iskconnoida.org or https://insider.in/udaan-stay-high-forever-by-iskcon-oct29-2023/event

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)