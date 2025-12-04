New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India takes place as the country looks to secure steady oil supplies and expand trade, even as pressure grows from Western nations. Economist Kent Oliver Bhupathi, speaking to ANI on Thursday, says the timing of the visit "makes all the sense in the world, given the volatility and uncertainty between the United States and India."

He explained that when big economies experience uncertainty, it is natural that they look for "other large economies, especially those in Asia and major historical trading partners, will seek new alliances, agreements, and opportunities."

Speaking on the US President's stance on Russian oil, Bhupathi said, "We know the Trump administration's stance on Russian oil flows to India, so, understandably, that would lead to a meeting."

Earlier, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Thursday stated that during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin are likely to explore alternative ways to maintain the crucial oil trade dynamics between the two nations amid growing Western pressure, while pushing bilateral trade towards the ambitious USD 100 billion target by 2030.

Speaking ahead of Putin's two-day state visit to India, Sachdev highlighted that such summits provide an opportunity to make strategic decisions and chart a new direction for bilateral ties.

"These summits take strategic decisions and set a new direction for the relationship at the highest level... Only two days ago, President Putin had a five-hour-long meeting at the Kremlin with President Trump's envoy and his son-in-law. So those issues will be in the backdrop of this summit," Sachdev said.

"The two leaders would perhaps be working on how to state this oil equation through other means... The two sides seem to have decided to raise trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, irrespective of the oil equation," he added.

The former diplomat's comment comes ahead of the Russian President's state visit to the country, the first time since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021.

Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening on a two-day state visit and will also take part in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. (ANI)

