New Delhi [India], March 27: In a significant step to enhance cultural and economic ties between India and Italy, the Italian Embassy in Rome recently organised a meeting with Giosun, a leading advocate of Ayurveda and renowned Ayurveda experts. The event, attended by distinguished professionals such as Prof. Domenico Delfino, Dr. Andrea Geracci, and Dr. Nancy Joseph, highlighted Italy's growing interest in Ayurveda, India's ancient system of holistic wellbeing & healing.

The meeting marked a milestone in fostering bilateral collaboration in the Ayurveda sector, with discussions focusing on awareness-building, regulatory alignment, and business opportunities. Sreekanth from Giosun, who participated in the event, expressed gratitude for the Embassy's proactive efforts in advancing Ayurveda's presence in Italy. "It was an honor to engage with the Embassy's representatives and explore actionable strategies to strengthen Ayurveda's footprint in Italy," he remarked.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

Ayurveda Seminar in Rome - September 2025

The Italian Ayurvedic professionals said in collaboration with India's Ministry of Ayush and Ayushexcil, announced plans to host an Ayurveda seminar in September 2025. The event aims to spotlight the profound benefits of Ayurveda, raise awareness about its principles, and create a platform for industry experts, businesses, and regulatory authorities to connect.

Giosun has confirmed its active participation, bringing valuable industry insights and contributing to discussions on knowledge exchange and market opportunities.

Regulatory and Licensing Support

One of the key challenges for Indian Ayurveda manufacturers entering the European market is navigating complex regulatory frameworks. To address this, Prof. Domenico Delfino offered his expertise to facilitate connections between Giosun, Indian manufacturers, and Italian regulatory authorities. This initiative is expected to streamline licensing processes and ensure compliance, making it easier for Indian Ayurveda products to gain a foothold in Italy.

Showcasing Indian Ayurveda at Italian Trade Shows

As part of the collaboration, organisers committed to sharing images and updates from the India Ayushexcil pavilion and Indian exhibitors participating in Italian trade shows. This effort aims to highlight the capabilities of Indian Ayurveda companies, fostering stronger trade relations and opening doors for future partnerships.

Comprehensive Post-Event Reporting

Following the Ayurveda exhibition, organisers will prepare a detailed report incorporating feedback from Indian exhibitors. These insights will help identify areas for improvement and refine strategies for future participation, ensuring a more impactful presence for Ayurveda in Italy.

Ayurveda's Rising Global Appeal

The meeting underscored the Italian Embassy's commitment to integrating Ayurveda into Italy's wellness landscape. With global interest in natural and traditional healthcare systems on the rise, this collaboration is poised to accelerate Ayurveda's expansion into the European market.

Dr. Andrea Geracci, a prominent figure in the wellness industry, emphasised the potential of Ayurveda in Italy. "Italy's wellness market is ripe for Ayurveda-based products. Regulatory support and awareness campaigns will be instrumental in making these products accessible to Italian consumers," he said.

Giosun: A Catalyst for Ayurveda's European Journey

Giosun, a trailblazer in promoting wellness and natural health products, is playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Indian Ayurveda manufacturers and European consumers. With its extensive industry expertise and network, Giosun is well-positioned to drive this initiative forward.

"We are excited about the upcoming seminar and the opportunities it presents for Ayurveda's growth in Italy," said Sreekanth from Giosun. "Our collaboration with the Embassy, the Ministry of Ayush, and Ayushexcil will be key to making this vision a reality."

A New Chapter in Global Wellness

The partnership between Giosun, Embassy, the Ministry of Ayush, Ayushexcell and Ayurveda experts marks a milestone in international wellness cooperation. The proposed seminar, coupled with regulatory support and trade promotion initiatives, is expected to unlock new avenues for Indian Ayurveda manufacturers seeking to expand into Italy and beyond.

This collaboration not only reinforces India's position as a global leader in Ayurveda but also promises Italian consumers access to authentic, high-quality wellness products rooted in centuries-old traditions.

For more information about Giosun, visit giosun.in

