Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The eighth match of the IPL season 18 will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The thrilling Chennai vs Bengaluru match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are coming into this contest after winning their opening match of the tournament. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Talking about Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Rajat Patidar-led side crushed the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at their den. Batting first, Knight Riders made 174/9 after captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 56 runs, whereas Sunil Narine made 44 runs. With the ball, Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya took a three-wicket haul. While chasing 175 runs, openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli stitched a crucial stand of 95 runs and dismantled Kolkata's bowling attack. Phil Salt played a classy knock of 56 runs, whereas Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs and helped their team to an easy victory.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Talking about the contest, the Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/9 after star leg spinner Noor Ahmad scalped four wickets. While chasing 156, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a superb knock of 53 runs. Opener Rachon Ravindra hammered an unbeaten 65 runs that guided the five-time champions to a comprehensive win. Ahead of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match, take a look at both teams' likely XI and their impact players.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are one of the few franchises that don't believe in many changes from their playing XI. It is expected that the five-time champions will field the same XI during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. At the top, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra will take the responsibility. During the Mumbai Indians' clash, Rahul Tripathi played as an impact player substitute, and he opened the innings with Rachin Ravindra. Whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad batted at the number three position.

In the middle order, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube and Sam Curran will take the responsibility to add quick runs to their team total. In the spin department, Chennai has three specialist spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad. MS Dhoni will continue to bat in the lower middle order, and his main role will be to add quick runs towards the end. Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed will be their two frontline seamers.

CSK Likely XI vs RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a winning momentum themselves. It is unlikely that they will change their winning playing XI from the previous IPL 2025 match. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will continue to open the innings for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Both batters hammered half-centuries in the previous encounter. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Chennai Super Kings Hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League At Chepauk?

During the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru used Devdutt Padikkal as their impact player substitute. The left-handed batter played at the number three position. It is expected that he could bat at the same position during the match against the Chennai Super Kings. Captain Rajat Patidar will be their main batter in the middle order. Liam Livingstone, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya will have the responsibility to score quick runs for RCB. Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal will lead the charge in the bowling department.

RCB Likely XI vs CSK

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh

