The company has forged 83 PPPs with several state governments and government bodies like NABARD

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd said on Monday it is strengthening partnerships with relevant stakeholders to rapidly scale up its community development programmes.

The company has forged 83 public private partnerships (PPPs) with several state governments and government bodies besides 24 technical collaborations with national and global organisations.

It is also working with 82 NGOs apart from thematic experts for village-based institutions and other partnerships.

ITC said it is working with NITI Aayog to improve agriculture and allied sectors in 27 aspirational districts of eight states and has till date covered 25 lakh farmers.

Additionally, it has institutionalised major agriculture practices in several states with the aim of reducing water use and cultivation costs and improving productivity to make agriculture more sustainable and climate resilient.

"Given the sheer magnitude of development challenges, ITC believes in the power of collaborations to accelerate social development in order to produce deep and enduring impacts at scale," said Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice-President and Head of Social Investments.

Accordingly, multi-stakeholder partnerships are at the core of company's Mission Sunehra Kal programme.

"We have been and continue to actively collaborate with the government for scale, with apex technical and research institutions to remain contemporary, with NGOs for effective mobilisation, and with grassroots institutions for local knowledge and sustainability."

Ambasta said this provides the foundation on which to spearhead transformative social initiatives that significantly benefit the poor and marginalised. (ANI)

