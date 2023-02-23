Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): iValue InfoSolutions, India's premium technology solutions and services aggregator, today announced their acquisition of ASPL Info Services, a Bangalore-headquartered technology service enterprise revolutionizing businesses with best-in-class IT and Cyber security services for Hybrid Multi-cloud enterprise needs. ASPL Info drives success for global enterprises, mid-market businesses, and SMBs thru their network of partners across India, SAARC, MEA and South-east Asia geographies.

Established in the same year of iValue, in 2008, ASPL Info has worked extensively with 120+ Customers including leading enterprises cutting across sectors and geographies including India, the UAE, Nepal, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Gambia. The company addresses its customers' unique and evolving business needs with a strong team of 150+ Infra & Security specialists, operating the 24*7 managed SOC and NOC and achieve an impressive 97+% SLA adherence year on year to deliver a comprehensive fleet of Managed IT Services, customised services, and enterprise tools transforming monitoring and security postures. Enterprises see ASPL Info as a long-term strategic partner they trust for high-quality results, one-of-a-kind packaged SERVICE offerings, crafted for their needs, and a consistent service experience. iValue's Partner & OEM community can leverage this robust and extensive service capability to expand their offerings for their customer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ASPL Info team to iValue family as it strengthens our SERVICE S play across Managed Datacentre and Security services, and Professional services. ASPL Info comes with matured project management processes, methodology for service delivery, strong SOC & NOC teams, modular service offerings, and strong customer success management.

This presents us with a great opportunity to expand and build service offerings around iValue solutions, with the help of more tech alliances, geography expansion, and PS & MS business for our Partners and OEMs. This further augments iValue's unique positioning in the market around Services-led Solution Distribution focus.

I am confident that ASPL Info will deepen our engagement with OEMs & Partners in alignment with our core business thus expanding our addressable market," said Shrikant Shitole, CEO, iValue Infosolutions.

"We are excited to join hands with a leader like iValue with an impressive track record of driving adoption of cutting-edge technology solutions across Cybersecurity, Datacentre and Multi-cloud for the last 2 decades. iValue's large eco-system of OEMs and Partners will accelerate ASPL Info's growth and together we would meet and exceed our customers, OEMs and Partners' growth needs. This is much in sync with the ASPL Info Brand Purpose: To be a trustworthy team for our stakeholders empowering them at each step to achieve their business goals.

In today's increasingly hybrid and complex digital environment, we look forward to taking to iValue's Partners and OEMs our distinct ability to build authentic relationships and deliver customer satisfaction with excellence," said, Jayanth Gojer, CEO of ASPL Info Services.

