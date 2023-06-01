NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), held its first in-person learning session for #VC101, an industry-led knowledge-sharing programme for first-time fund managers (FTFMs), in collaboration with Price Waterhouse & Co LLP and IC Universal Legal as Knowledge Partners.

With over 100 registrations, the Mumbai edition covered themes such as macro perspectives of the global VC landscape, strategies for success, and navigating the investment process. Spearheading the Mumbai edition were Rahul Khanna, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital, and Co-Chair, VC Council, IVCA; Ruchi Khajanchi, Chief Financial Officer, A91 Partners; and Manish Kheterpal, Co-founder & Managing Partner, WaterBridge Ventures; and Lavanya Ashok, Partner, Trifecta Capital.

Rahul Khanna, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Trifecta Capital & Co-Chair, VC Council, IVCA, said, "Venture capital plays a crucial role in driving innovation, growth, and economic development. By empowering FTFMs with the necessary knowledge, skills, and networks, we aim to foster a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape in India."

He further added, "I am honored to lead the Mumbai edition of the first cohort #VC101 by IVCA, and the experience reinforced my belief that the emerging fund managers will play a crucial role in boosting India's investment ecosystem. The programme will help FTFMs build a strong foundation and bridge the knowledge gap between the old guard and the new."

Through #VC101, IVCA aims to strengthen the environment for venture capital in India and push India as a leading fund management hub. Over the past decade in India, alternative investment funds have grown at an annual rate of 20%, and over 2021-22, the base of active micro-VCs has grown from 65 to 80+. The steady growth of such micro-VCs, domestic funds, and other small funds shows that it is necessary to build an empowered, engaged, and experienced generation of PE/VC fund managers in India.

Commenting on his participation in #VC1O1, Tejesh Chitlangi, Senior Partner, IC Universal Legal, said, "I am delighted to serve as a mentor in the VC101 program, an initiative by IVCA designed to guide first-time fund managers. As a knowledge partner for VC101, IC Universal Legal is committed to provide comprehensive guidance to aspiring managers as they prepare to launch their own ventures. Our sessions will, inter alia, cover important topics such as fund structuring prerequisites, key considerations for specific investor categories and practical insights gained from our experience partnering with first-time fund managers as their legal counsel and whilst dealing with SEBI. Our aim is to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence they need to successfully launch their own alternative investment products in the Indian market."

Himanshu Mandavia, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said, "Constant changes in the economic environment as well as the regulatory framework can be overwhelming for new entrants into the fund industry. The VC101 sessions being organized by IVCA would be a good platform to get a grip on many of these aspects and hear from industry experts on how they have navigated through this journey."

The next two sessions of #VC101 will take place in Bengaluru and New Delhi where participating fund managers can expect to be mentored by Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Surge & Sequoia Capital India LLP), Manish Kheterpal (Co-founder & Managing Partner, WaterBridge Ventures), Priyanka Chopra (Chief Operating Officer, Managing Partner, Seed Investing, CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad, & Venture Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund), Sameer Brij Verma (Managing Director, Nexus Partners), and Sehraj Singh (Managing Director, India, Prosus Ventures).

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

