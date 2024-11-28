SMPL

Gujarat [India], November 28: iWare Supplychain Services, a part of the Inter India Group, is accelerating its operations with notable infrastructure expansions to strengthen India's logistics network. The company recently added a 47,000-square-foot warehouse in Kutch, Gujarat, to serve its client Adani Wilmar Ltd. Additionally, a new Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) facility is being established in Kota, Rajasthan, to enhance its service reach across northern India. To further support its fleet operations, iWare has launched a state-of-the-art consumer fuel pump and truck workshop in Samakhiyali, Kutch, optimizing fuel management and vehicle maintenance. These developments position iWare as a significant contributor to India's logistics modernization efforts.

With a network spanning over 8.5 million square feet of warehousing space across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, iWare supports industries including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, retail, and e-commerce. The company's expansion aligns with the government's logistics initiatives, such as the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and the PM Gati Shakti program, aimed at reducing costs, improving efficiency, and promoting multimodal transport.

Strategic Use of Indian Railways

A cornerstone of iWare's logistics operations is its integration with Indian Railways' BCN (Break Cargo Network) rake logistics services. The company operates over 100 BCN rakes annually, transporting approximately 220,000 metric tons of goods each year. This collaboration allows iWare to offer cost-effective solutions for the long-distance movement of bulk goods while reducing road congestion and emissions, supporting the government's vision for multimodal transportation.

To complement its rail operations, iWare's extensive road fleet includes 500 company-owned trucks and access to an additional 10,000 vehicles through partnerships. The company offers flexible transport solutions, such as Full Truck Load (FTL), Half Truck Load (HTL), and containerized options, catering to diverse business needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

In line with India's push for green logistics, iWare has integrated several eco-friendly initiatives across its operations. These include the use of energy-efficient warehouse systems, optimized transportation routes, and the adoption of CNG-powered trucks. By reducing its carbon footprint, iWare is actively contributing to the logistics sector's sustainability goals while meeting client demands for environmentally responsible practices.

"Our expansions and sustainable practices reflect our commitment to creating a modern, efficient logistics ecosystem in India," said Mr. Krishna Tanwar, Group Promoter and Managing Director of Inter India Group. "We aim to support national goals by aligning our operations with policies that prioritize efficiency, connectivity, and environmental responsibility."

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

Beyond infrastructure, iWare is addressing regional connectivity gaps by extending its services to Tier II and Tier III cities. This initiative enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in underserved regions to access reliable logistics solutions, empowering them to scale operations and compete more effectively in the market. This move supports the government's objective of fostering inclusive economic development across India.

Aligning with National Goals

Through strategic investments in infrastructure and technology, iWare is streamlining cargo handling and improving multimodal transport efficiency. These advancements are helping businesses reduce transit times and optimize supply chain costs, meeting the growing demands of a dynamic and competitive logistics sector.

By bridging critical infrastructure gaps, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing regional connectivity, iWare Supplychain Services is playing a pivotal role in India's logistics transformation. With its robust infrastructure, strategic rail and road operations, and unwavering focus on sustainability, the company is poised to set new benchmarks for responsible and efficient supply chain management.

