New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indian Women Institutional League India (IWIL India), is the leading advocate for incubating, accelerating and empowering more than 20,000 aspiring young women, MSMEs and entrepreneurs across 25 cities.

Forging ahead with the motive, IWIL India launched the decade's largest Tech Design Conference - Tech Supergirl this week to empower, incubate and accelerate women in the technological space in India and to make them become self-reliant and capable enough to secure their livelihoods. With its Technology Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl, IWIL India focuses on Skill development and job creation for over 25,000 women in the technology sector each year.

IWIL India is also concerned about the declining female labour force participation rate in India's GDP and aspires to bridge this gap by growing women's participation in India's GDP from a mere 18 percent to 50 percent.

"Tech Supergirl envisages to pursue the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to ace women entrepreneurship in India. For this, we are empowering, incubating and raising women in technology, as it is the centre core to a self-reliant nation, a surging GDP and thrust in the economic potential," says Deepa Sayal, Chief Patron- IWIL India.

Highlights of Tech Design Conference

Tech Supergirl program will impact more than 2.5 lakh women this year and by 2030, 3 Million Women in Business, Technology and Academia.

With women becoming more resilient and multi-tasking, by 2030 Tech Supergirl aims to create 25,000+ jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Augmentation and much more in tech skills sector within India

80+ start-ups, 15 CIOs & CTOs, 10+ partners, 250 CEOs, and more than 500 women spread across PAN India including the aspiring women entrepreneurs, technology stakeholders and women in businesses participated in this Tech-Design conference. The sessions were insightful with the collaboration of Industry experts, 40+ Influencers, 30 Speakers and technology leaders in IT and Digital Transformation.

The program was launched in partnership with AWS, Kerala Startup Mission, Dell, Nasscom (Future Skills Prime), TIE Surat, Ciba, i-TIC Foundation IIT Hyderabad and delegates from IBM, AWS, InMobi, Dell, NXP, Jaquar, CK Birla group, Vodafone & Razorpay.

This program also launched keynotes and discussions from Puneet Chandok - President India and South Asia - Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. and Vasuta Agarwal - Managing Director, Asia Pacific - InMobi. Success story from Woman Entrepreneur Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies was also shared in the program.

Discussions on Future of work and technology in Women's business to enhance productivity, leadership and Best practices for Digital Transformation were addressed during the conference.

For more information, please visit:

https://iwilindia.com/techsupergirl/women-intech

https://www.techsupergirl.com/

