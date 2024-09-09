PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: On September 3, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Olivestree Events to host a heartfelt charity event at the Ramakirti Foundation Orphanage in Gurgaon, Haryana. This event was aimed at providing essential living and educational supplies for the 50 children at the orphanage, while fostering a nurturing environment that promotes their holistic development through interactive games and teacher-student engagement.

Diverse Donations to Support Children's Growth

During the event, IYDF and Olivestree Events donated a wide range of materials. The contributions included 45 illustrated stationery books, 80 pens, 25 chart papers, 50 sheets of A3 colored paper, as well as 50 kg of rice, 10 kg of mixed spices, and 10 liters of mustard oil. These items were provided to support the children's daily needs and help with the day-to-day operations of the orphanage.

In addition to educational and daily supplies, the event also featured recreational equipment such as 10 badminton sets, 2 cricket bats (with 2 packs of tennis balls), and 50 candy gift boxes, ensuring every child could enjoy the activities. These donations not only provided material aid but also addressed the emotional and psychological needs of the children by encouraging play and social interaction.

On-Site Activities: Games, Interaction, and Care

At the event, volunteers engaged the children in various interactive activities. The children, alongside the volunteers, participated in badminton and cricket games, filling the playground with laughter and joy. The atmosphere reached its peak as the children's energy and enthusiasm created a vibrant and lively environment.

The volunteer team, comprising Priyanka, Maanya, Shalini Singh, Saumya Rai, Ruby, Deepak Kumar, Birender Singh, Santosh Singh, Bittu Punjabi, and Vikram, actively took part in the children's games while listening to their stories and learning about their dreams. These meaningful interactions helped to build trust and allowed the children to feel the warmth and support of the wider community.

Education and Discussions: Planning for the Children's Future

Beyond the fun and games, volunteers also engaged in thoughtful discussions with the orphanage's head, Suman Kamlesh, and the teachers. The focus was on improving the quality of education and overall well-being of the children. The staff highlighted some challenges the orphanage faced, such as a lack of boundary walls, benches, and chairs, which made everyday life difficult for the children.

After hearing these concerns, the volunteers pledged to seek additional resources to help address the orphanage's infrastructure needs, thereby creating a safer and more comfortable environment for the children. They also exchanged ideas with the teachers on how to improve academic performance and introduce a more holistic education, further discussing ways they could support the children's development in the future.

Organizer's Thoughts: Fostering a Bright Future for Children

Yashraaj Praveen Jain, the event organizer, praised the event's success, saying: "This event was not only about providing much-needed stationery and recreational items but also about understanding the orphanage's urgent infrastructure needs. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces was incredibly rewarding. These children need more help, and as members of society, it is our responsibility to ensure they have better learning and living conditions."

Yashraaj further emphasized that such activities go beyond material support. By interacting with the children, the volunteers inspired them to realize their potential and helped instill positive values and attitudes. Through education and emotional support, the children will be better equipped to face future challenges with confidence.

Conclusion: Ongoing Care and Support

The collaboration between IYDF and Olivestree Events exemplified the powerful impact of social efforts in supporting vulnerable groups, particularly orphans and disadvantaged children. By providing learning materials, daily necessities, and emotional care, this event brought meaningful assistance to the children of Ramakirti Foundation Orphanage, filling them with hope for a brighter future.

Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to working alongside various partners to address the educational and developmental needs of underprivileged children. With more public and private involvement, there is hope to create a better future for all children, ensuring they receive the warmth and care they deserve.

