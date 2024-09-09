PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: On September 5, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Shree Renuka Optical to host a heartwarming charity event at APMC School in Hubli, Karnataka. The event, titled "Caring for Education, Nurturing Growth," aimed to provide much-needed school supplies to 98 underprivileged students, while also educating them on puberty and hygiene, encouraging healthy development.

Also Read | Nikhil Kanwal Vlogs Claims to ‘Patao’ Woman on His China Trip, X Users Slam YouTuber For Hurting India’s Reputation Globally With His Crass Behaviour in The Name of Content!.

Supporting Education, Spreading Warmth

During the event, IYDF and Shree Renuka Optical volunteers distributed notebooks, pencils, pens, and erasers to 98 students at APMC School. These essential learning tools not only addressed the students' educational needs but also highlighted the community's concern for their growth and development.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in State Due to Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal, IMD Issues Red Alert.

The children were visibly thrilled to receive the supplies, with many expressing their gratitude. The joy on their faces brought immense satisfaction to the volunteers. The selfless volunteers included Chirag Kalal, Hemanth, Sunil Basava, Neha Jagdish, Parth Thakkar, Prajval Harvi, Terence Irkal, and Angela Desoza, who brought love and warmth to the day's activities.

Creativity and Growth: Unleashing Potential

After distributing the materials, the volunteers led the children in a fun-filled clay modeling activity, encouraging them to mold their favorite shapes. This hands-on activity allowed the students to express their creativity, while also enhancing their motor skills and artistic sensibility. The atmosphere was light and joyful, as the children eagerly participated, demonstrating their thirst for new knowledge and skills.

Focusing on Puberty Health: Breaking the Silence and Raising Awareness

In addition to material aid and creative activities, the IYDF team hosted an important session on puberty health and hygiene. The lecture, titled "Empowering Young Minds: Breaking the Silence on Menstruation and Puberty," aimed to educate both boys and girls about physical changes during adolescence, menstrual hygiene, and the importance of understanding boundaries.

Using simple, relatable language and examples, the volunteers helped the students comprehend essential physiological knowledge, while encouraging them to embrace these natural changes with confidence. The session also emphasized personal hygiene and self-protection, providing the students with the information they need to navigate this stage of life with greater awareness and self-assurance.

Gratitude from the School and Looking Ahead

At the close of the event, APMC School's headteacher, Anita P. Bifikar, invited the IYDF team to her office to personally thank them for their contribution. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "The children are overjoyed. These donated supplies will greatly assist their learning. You are truly God's children, and He will bless you as you continue to help more students." Her heartfelt words of appreciation further motivated the volunteers, reinforcing their commitment to ongoing community service.

Reflections: The Power of Love and Service

Event organizer Muralidhar Divate shared his thoughts after the event: "Seeing the children's smiles makes all the effort worthwhile. Education is not just about imparting knowledge--it's about caring and taking responsibility. Through events like this, we hope to brighten these children's futures and give them more opportunities and confidence."

The volunteers were equally moved by the experience, noting that the event helped them forge a meaningful connection with the children. They also reflected on the significance of giving back to the community. "Every child deserves access to quality education and proper guidance," they said, adding that IYDF will continue working toward this goal, bringing warmth and hope to even more children.

Conclusion

The collaboration between IYDF and Shree Renuka Optical highlights the importance of community involvement in advancing charitable causes. By donating school supplies, facilitating creative activities, and providing puberty health education, the children received both practical support and a sense of social care. As we look to the future, we hope more organizations and individuals will join in, contributing to a society that fosters education, growth, and care for all children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)