An Indian YouTuber named Nikhil Kanwal is facing criticism and backlash from netizens for his crass and tasteless behaviour on international trips. His vlogs, especially one about his China trip, have received a lot of backlash and criticism as he claims that he ‘pataoed,’ meaning he hit on a woman during his China trip. When people travel, they represent their country. How a person behaves can impact how the world views the people of the country. Unfortunately, many Indian influencers and YouTubers display rude behaviour while on their international trips, all in the name of content. Recently, two Indian influencers, Jyoti Malhotra and Jaspreet Kaur Dyora, faced backlash for their offensive and racist remarks and rude behaviour towards Chinese locals in their travel videos. Now, Nikhil Kanwal is facing similar criticism for his derogative behaviour while in China. On his YouTube channel’s bio, Nikhil mentions that he is from Panipat, Haryana, and claims to be a former wrestler. Jyoti Malhotra’s ‘Bullet Train of China’ Viral Video: From Racist Remarks to Ticketless Bus Ride, Indian YouTuber Faces Backlash for Tone-Deaf Travel Vlog, Issues Apology.

One quick scroll through Nikhil’s YouTube channel Nikhil Kanwal Vlogs and you will find several travel vlogs and videos. Unfortunately, most of his vlogs and videos display offensive and derogatory behaviour, including a vlog where he claims to have 'hit on a woman in China.' After his videos started going viral online, X users started calling him out on his behaviour. Some X users have stated that unfortunately many influencers have already ruined India's reputation online and on social media; now they are even doing it in person on trips. In fact, some X users have even called him out for an entire playlist, demeaning the locals in China. Some netizens have even tried to bring the attention of the Panipat Police, Haryana Police, and MEA India (Ministry of External Affairs India) to his videos to get them removed and to take strict action against him. Here’s how netizens have reacted to his offensive videos. Indian Influencer Mocks Chinese Locals: Jaspreet Kaur Dyora Faces Backlash for Inappropriate and Disrespectful Behaviour in China (Watch Video).

Nikhil Kanwal’s Rude Behaviour in China

I am sad to inform you that dehaties now have enough money to travel abroad and ruin indian reputation in real life as well since they have already ruined it on social media for us now it's time to ruin it in the real world as well. Time to take the blackpill pic.twitter.com/Y06gO6ixhf — Arthur Morgan (@Subutai45891585) September 8, 2024

This Is Derogatory!

@police_haryana @PANIPAT_POLICE Please this person for making derogatory videos with such cheap thumbnails which is tarnishing the image of India abroad. The guy is from Panipat, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/2W8A1y5DqV — Star Wars Duck (@Idiot_flamingo) September 9, 2024

So Shameful!

His whole playlist is filled with such videos. This is so shameful @MEAIndia please call this guy back to India. pic.twitter.com/MQvm9O9rmW — Pranava Bhardwaj (@PranavaBhardwaj) September 9, 2024

Ruining the Nation's Reputation

देहाती zoomers have ruined the nation's reputation in less than a decade of Internet in their hand. With cheap money in their hands they think they are the new aristocrats. Yes of course nOt aLL... but most of them I now look at with violent disgust. — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕘 (@atlantis_core_) September 9, 2024

Crossing All Limits for Views

For getting views people are crossing limits — Anuj (@Anuj_utkala) September 9, 2024

Nikhil Kanwal Viral China Trip Video

It is important to be polite, follow rules, and learn the etiquette of a country when travelling abroad. Unfortunately, many people do not understand the extent of damage their rude behaviour can bring to a country. Such behaviour should definitely be punished and stopped!

