Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 18: izmo Ltd. (www.izmoltd.com), a global leader in Automotive Digital Solutions, announced that it has received ISO 27001:2022 Certification, an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) for all its products, platforms, and consulting services. The certification covers izmo Ltd. in Bangalore and its subsidiaries, izmo France and izmo UK, which serve the EU and South American markets.

This certification demonstrates izmo's adherence to global information security best practices and commitment to protecting customer and organizational data. It indicates a step towards meeting the criteria's of GDPR compliance for businesses in Europe.

"Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a major milestone for izmo Ltd. and reaffirms our commitment to information security, risk management, and regulatory compliance. In today's digital landscape, information security is critical, and this certification assures our clients and partners that all our products, platforms and consulting services are in line with the requirements of the standard. As we expand into new markets and drive digital transformation in the automotive industry, information security will remain at the core of our innovation and growth," said Sanjay Soni, Managing Director, izmo Ltd.

izmo Ltd. has consistently demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding sensitive company and client information and implementing best practices in risk management, information security, and regulatory compliance.

Driving Innovation and Strengthening Global Presence

The certification comes at a time when the company is continuing to grow, venturing into new marketing initiatives and consolidating its position as the market leader in the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

With over 20 years of experience and more than 400 employees worldwide, izmo Ltd., serves hundreds of dealers and automotive OEMs, delivering customer success and profitability through better technology and process improvement. The company's website platforms are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers in different markets and languages. izmo Ltd. continues to lead innovation by incorporating AI technologies into its platforms, developing advanced tools that aid customer engagement and enhance online shopping experience.

About izmo Ltd.

izmo Ltd. provides automotive retail solutions for dealerships and OEMs worldwide and is the largest global producer of interactive media content for the automotive industry. The company's products include Digital Retail and Marketing Platform, Data Analytics and Reporting Solution and CRM for Automotive After-Sales. izmo is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in USA, France, United Kingdom and Germany.

Media Contact:izmocars Marcommarcomm@izmocars.com

