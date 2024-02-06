New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the reintroduction of direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jabalpurfrom next month.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Aviation, operated by SpiceJet, these flights are poised to facilitate seamless travel between Jabalpur, the capital cities of Delhi and Mumbai, and are slated to enhance accessibility and foster economic growth in the region.

The direct flight from Delhi to Jabalpur is set to take off on 1st March 2024, with services operating twice a week. Similarly, flights connecting Mumbai to Jabalpur will commence from 2nd March 2024, further expanding the connectivity options for travelers.

The initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and promoting air travel as a viable mode of transportation.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the initiative, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, lauded the collaboration with SpiceJet, which has made the additional connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi possible for Jabalpur.

He emphasized that the initiative would not only provide an easy and time-saving travel experience for the people of Jabalpur but also stimulate trade, commerce, and employment opportunities in the region.

Scindia said, "I am delighted that with the support of SpiceJet, Jabalpur will get additional connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi."

"This will not only ensure an easy and time-saving travel experience for the people of Jabalpur but also enhance trade, commerce and employment opportunities. The Jabalpur Airport is also set to get a new Terminal Building, being built at a cost of Rs. 412 crore which will further give new energy to travel and economic growth," he added.

Furthermore, Scindia highlighted the ongoing infrastructure development at the Jabalpur Airport, with the construction of a new Terminal Building underway. The new terminal, being built at a cost of Rs 412 crore, is expected to inject fresh energy into travel and economic growth in Jabalpur.

Once completed, it will enhance passenger comfort and convenience, further solidifying Jabalpur's position as a key aviation hub in Madhya Pradesh.

The reintroduction of direct flights to Jabalpur and the ongoing infrastructure enhancements underscore the government's commitment to bolstering regional connectivity and fostering inclusive growth across the country.

With improved air connectivity, Jabalpur is poised to emerge as a pivotal destination for travelers and a catalyst for economic development in the heart of India. (ANI)

