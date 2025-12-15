PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 15: Jagdish Farshan Pvt. Ltd., the storied Indian snacks and sweets company, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 -- a curated list recognising Indian enterprises with strong growth potential, innovation capability, and readiness for global expansion. Founded as a family business in Vadodara in 1938, Jagdish Farshan has grown into a modern packaged-foods company that blends its deep culinary heritage with contemporary manufacturing standards and an expanding retail and export footprint.

Over eight decades, the company has built a reputation for authentic Gujarati farsan, namkeens, savouries, and festive sweets supplied across a growing network of retail outlets and e-commerce channels. Its product range -- from bhakharwadi and chevdo to a wide selection of sweets and ready-to-eat snacks -- continues to attract a multi-generational customer base while meeting modern expectations for hygiene, packaging, and shelf life. Jagdish Farshan's online store and digital presence reflect this evolution, offering customers convenient access to its best-selling products.

The DGEMS recognition underscores Jagdish Farshan's dual strengths: a time-tested recipe and flavour wisdom that preserves tradition, combined with investments in modern infrastructure, quality control, and market expansion. The company operates hygienic production units and has progressively adopted packaging and distribution practices that support both domestic retail growth and international exports, including a recent retail presence in the United States market. These moves position the brand to capitalise on rising global demand for authentic regional Indian foods.

Commenting on the DGEMS selection, Aakash Kandoi, Director, Jagdish Farshan Pvt. Ltd., said: "This recognition from Forbes India and D Globalist is a proud affirmation of our journey -- from a small house in Vadodara to a brand that reaches kitchens across India and beyond. Our focus has always been to preserve authentic taste while raising the bar on quality, hygiene and modern packaging. Being part of DGEMS 2025 motivates us to accelerate our export plans, scale our retail footprint, and introduce more consumers worldwide to the richness of Gujarati snacks and sweets."

Aakash added that the company's governance and team-led approach -- combining fourth-generation family stewardship with professional operations -- have enabled Jagdish Farshan to modernise without losing its identity. "We are investing in production excellence, R&D in product shelfability, and partnerships that can take our products to new markets while ensuring the signature taste remains unchanged," he said.

Joining DGEMS 2025 gives Jagdish Farshan access to a curated network of investors, mentors, and market partners focused on cross-border scaling. For the company, the recognition offers an opportunity to accelerate strategic initiatives: expanding the franchise and retail footprint, strengthening B2B and export pipelines, and developing new product lines tailored for international palates while preserving core recipes.

Established in 1938 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Jagdish Farshan is a heritage food company specialising in namkeens, sweets, snacks and bakery products. Combining traditional recipes with modern manufacturing and packaging standards, the company serves retail consumers through its stores, distribution network and e-commerce channels, and is actively growing its presence in international markets.

