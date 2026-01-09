ISPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) officially begins today, 9 January 2026, bringing the energy of tennis-ball T10 cricket to a professional stadium setting. Featuring eight celebrity-owned franchises and a record prize pool, the tournament is set to run until 6 February at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. ISPL 2026 Auction: Expanded Indian Street Premier League Sets New Benchmark With Exhilarating Player's Bidding Event As Nearly 10 Crore INR Spent.

Season 3 marks a significant expansion for the league. Two new franchises have joined the roster—the Delhi Superheros (owned by Salman Khan) and the Ahmedabad Lions (owned by Ajay Devgn)—bringing the total to eight teams.

The competing franchises include:

Majhi Mumbai (Defending Champions)

Tiigers of Kolkata

Srinagar Ke Veer

Chennai Singams

Bengaluru Strikers

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Delhi Superheros

Ahmedabad Lions

Where to Watch ISPL 2026 Live in India

Live Telecast: The Star Sports Network remains the official television partner for ISPL Season 3. Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel, ensuring coverage in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and regional dialects.

Live Streaming: Digital streaming for ISPL 2026 will be exclusively available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Fans can access the matches in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, with high-definition interactive features. ISPL Season 3 Set For Grand Return From January 9, 2026; MVP of Indian Street Premier League to Receive Brand-New Porsche 911.

ISPL Season 3 Overview

The financial stakes have risen significantly for 2026. The total prize pool has been increased to approximately INR 5.92 crore, and the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) is set to win a brand-new Porsche 911.

During the December auction, Vijay Pawle became the league's most expensive player for the second consecutive year, re-acquired by Majhi Mumbai for INR 32.5 lakh. Other top buys include Ketan Mhatre (Chennai Singams) and Rajendra Singh (Bengaluru Strikers), both fetching over INR 26 lakh.

