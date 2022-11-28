Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is hosting the ISDSI (International Society for Data Science and Innovation) Global Conference 2022 on the theme 'Businesses in Phygital World' at their Bengaluru Campus from December 27 to 29, 2022. This conference is hosted in partnership with University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY), USA. The conference will discuss issues related to developing prosperous phygital enterprises that are supported by data science and cutting-edge methods in order to assure the long-term viability of such businesses. The last date for submission of Full Papers to the Conference is the 30th of November 2022.

For further details of the ISDSI Global Conference 2022 and paper submissions follow this link.

Eminent speakers including globally renowned thought-leaders such as Padma Bhushan Awardee Prof. Jagdish Sheth, Chairman, JAGSoM & Professor Emeritus, Emory University; Prof. A. Parasuraman, Pro-Chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University & Professor Emeritus, Miami University; and Prof. Vithala R. Rao, Professor Emeritus, Cornell University (Conference Chair) will be profiled at the conference.

The ISDSI Global Conference 2022 will provide participants with an excellent platform to receive quality feedback on their research, along with an opportunity for networking and publishing. The Conference will feature Best Paper Awards to recognize 6 high impact papers (3 doctoral research papers + 3 regular submission research papers) from the conference.

The Prize money for the Best paper awards at ISDSI 2022 includes USD 1000 for the First prize, USD 750 for the Second prize and USD 500 for the Third prize.

Participants will also come face-to-face with the leadership of the some of the top business schools including the IIMs, JBIMS, NMIMS, BITSoM and SUNY.

Speaking about the conference theme, Dr Atish Chattopadhay, Director, JAGSoM said, "In the past decade, digital adoption has grown exponentially, more so under COVID-19 restrictions. How do experts design for immersive 'physical' (example, in-store/in-class) experiences while leveraging the efficiency and instant gratification of the 'digital' world? This is the essence of 'phygital', the combination of 'physical' and 'digital' for enhanced experiences."

Dr Chattopadhay further added, "I am glad that JAGSoM has been able to attract some very dignified personalities to deliberate and find answers to these issues in the ISDSI Global Conference 2022. For us at JAGSoM, this is a special occasion as this will be the first campus visit of our Chairman Prof Jagdish Sheth, post rechristening of the institution. I would also like to congratulate those 150+ scholars across nations, whose papers are accepted for presentation."

In the context of building successful phygital businesses, enabled by data science, innovative practices, and to explore the sustainability of such businesses in the long run, the conference will feature theme-based workshops for faculty and doctoral students, parallel technical tracks, Directors' Panel, Editors' Panel, networking with senior scholars, and many more sessions.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is amongst the first 6 business schools in India to be awarded the AACSB accreditation. It is Globally Ranked in the QS Business Masters Rankings 2022 for PGDM Marketing, PGDM Analytics and PGDM Finance. JAGSoM has been ranked 28th across India and 12th in Future Orientation by Business Today, India's best Business school Rankings.

Global Thinker & Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr Jagdish Sheth accepted to have IFIM Business School Bangalore renamed as the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (the name change was implemented in 2020). Prof. Jagdish Sheth is globally known for his scholarly contributions in marketing, competitive strategy, and geopolitical analysis. Recognizing his achievements, the Government of India conferred him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2020.

