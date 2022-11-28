A massive game in Group G sees Brazil taking on Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha with both teams coming into the game on the back of victories. Brazil is one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar and for them, finishing top of the group will be a top priority. The Selecao defeated Serbia in their opening game and were in control of that match throughout the ninety minutes. They looked sharp in every area of the pitch which goes to show their level of preparedness in Qatar under Tite. The team will only get better as the tournament progresses which is a positive. Switzerland on the other hand defeated Cameroon by a single goal. There were times in the contest when they looked like conceding but the side came through the stern test with flying colours. Brazil versus Switzerland will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 pm IST. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up

Neymar has been ruled out of the Group Stage phase for Brazil with an ankle injury and joins Danilo on the sidelines who has a similar problem. Rodrygo will come into the starting eleven for Brazil replacing Neymar. Richarlison scored one of the goals of the tournament so far against Serbia and his confidence level has been boosted. Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta will sit on top of the defense and shield the backline while also joining the attack at every opportunity available.

Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi will form the central defensive partnership with Fabian Schar set for a substitute role. Breel Embolo got on the scoresheet against Cameroon and he is an important player for the Swiss side in the attacking third. Ruben Vargas and Xherdan Shaqiri have been around for a while and know what it takes to perform in such big games. Lionel Messi Gets Threatened by Mexican World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez For Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

When is Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Stadium 974. The game will be held on November 28, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Brazil vs Switzerland (BRA vs SUI), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV HD and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Switzerland (BRA vs SUI), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Brazil vs Switzerland Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Tough game for Brazil but it is likely to end in their favor courtesy of a 1-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).