New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The JanMANREGA app will be revamped to enhance the active disclosure of information and introduce a feedback mechanism for citizens regarding the implementation of MGNREGA, said Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, according to a release by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Addressing the media on the ministry's achievements, he stated that a training module has been developed to enhance the capacity of field workers under MGNREGA, focusing on training village employment assistants.

Union Minister Chouhan noted that this year, the ministry's budget was Rs1.84 lakh crore, of which Rs1.03 lakh crore has been utilised.

While responding to media queries, Chouhan reaffirmed the government's commitment, stating that action would be taken if any state identifies shortcomings in MNREGA or the PM Awas Yojana.

He emphasised that schemes like MNREGA are demand-based, and additional funds are sought from the Finance Ministry when the allocated budget falls short, with continuous revisions made as needed.

Chouhan also highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, a target of constructing 2.95 crore houses was set for completion by March 2024. Nearly all houses have been sanctioned, with 2.67 crore already constructed.

Recognising the programme's success and the need for rural housing, the scheme has been extended to construct an additional 2 crore houses over the next five years, at an estimated cost exceeding Rs3.06 lakh crore, he added.

To ensure no eligible family is excluded from the scheme's benefits, the exclusion criteria have been revised from 13 to 10, with conditions such as owning a mechanised fishing boat, refrigerator, or landline phone removed. The income threshold for exclusion has also been increased from Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 per month.

The minister explained that these revisions were made following consultations with stakeholders to eliminate unnecessary conditions and achieve the goal of housing for all. A comparison of the old and new exclusion criteria has been provided.

He stated that the government's goal extends beyond providing housing to ensuring basic amenities in these homes. Beneficiaries are offered 90-95 days of wage support under MGNREGA to construct their homes. The scheme is integrated with other welfare programmes, such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, and Saubhagya Yojana, to provide facilities like toilets, cooking gas, and electricity.

Furthermore, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme, solar rooftop connections are provided to reduce beneficiaries' electricity bills. Every house built under this scheme is equipped with essential facilities, making it a complete home.

Chouhan announced that out of the newly approved target of 2 crore houses, approximately 38 lakh houses have been allocated to 18 states, and Rs10,668 crore has been released to these states.

He assured that there is no shortage of funds for this scheme and urged states to promptly release their share, utilise the funds, and send proposals for the next instalment to access the central government's contribution. (ANI)

