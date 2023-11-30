PNN

New Delhi [India], November 30: In a historic moment that reverberated across the globe, Jason Dylan Bretfelean has etched his name in the annals of Indian glory as he emerged victorious at the 9th edition of the Mister Global pageant held in Mahasarakham, Thailand. This momentous achievement not only makes him the first Indian to clinch the prestigious title but also marks a significant milestone in the journey of Rubaru Mr. India Organisation, celebrating its inaugural Grand Slam international victory.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Space Parachute Maker ‘Pioneer Aerospace’ for USD 2.2 Million: Report.

At the tender age of 20, Jason not only shattered the competition but also secured his place as the youngest international male pageant winner. Besting 36 candidates from around the world, he succeeded Juan Carlos Ariosa of Cuba, bringing unparalleled pride to his homeland, India. The nation, resonating with happiness and enthusiasm, unites in celebration of Jason's extraordinary feat.

Jason's journey to global triumph commenced when he was elected to represent India at the Mister Global pageant after winning the Rubaru Mr. India 2023 pageant. Under the meticulous guidance of Dr. Rita Gangwani, a mentor par excellence, Jason honed his skills in public speaking and Q&A sessions, maintaining a calm and composed demeanor.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 'Chat Lock Shortcut' Feature for iOS Beta Testers, Soon To Roll Out for Users in Coming Days.

Amit Khanna, India's renowned celebrity photographer, played a pivotal role in capturing Jason's essence through breathtaking photoshoots. His expertise in posing, facing the camera, and creating picture-perfect moments contributed to Jason's impeccable presentation on the international stage.

Vishal Thawani, a luminary in the realm of fashion design, curated an exquisite wardrobe for Jason's Mister Global journey. From a resplendent Sherwani for the National Costume Round to stylish day-to-day outfits, Thawani's creations showcased Jason in the best light, adding a layer of sophistication to his already impressive presence.

Completing this dream team is Pankaj Kharbanda, the president of Rubaru Mr. India pageant, whose wealth of experience and insightful knowledge served as a guiding force and mentor for Jason throughout the pageant days.

This victory extends beyond an individual achievement; it symbolizes the potential of Indian men to shine on global stages, whether in the realms of fashion or sports. As India rejoices in this historic win, it proudly declares to the world that its sons are making an indelible mark on the international stage, and the resonance of their success echoes far beyond the borders. Jason Dylan Bretfelean's triumph is a testament to the indomitable spirit and talent that the nation continues to contribute to the global landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)