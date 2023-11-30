Mumbai, November 30: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the new feature for iOS users on November 30, 2023. The new "Chat Lock shortcut" feature is rolled out for iOS users in its iOS 23.24.10.78 update. WhatsApp has submitted the new feature through the TestFlight Beta Program and marked it within WhatsApp Setting 2.23.24.78 and TestFlight build 23.24.10 (541257827).

The new WhatsApp feature will allow iOS users to lock the chats quickly. WhatsApp recently announced that it has been developing a new feature called "Text status", under development. Earlier, the company rolled out the "Stickers - channels" feature for iOS users. The new feature will be available for beta testers and will finally be rolled out for all the users. Apple To Change ‘Nerd Face’ Emoji? 10-Year-Old Boy From UK Finds Emoji To Be Offensive, Petitions To Change It: Report.

WhatsApp New Feature "Chat Lock Shortcut":

According to the WABetaInfo report, the new "Chat lock shortcut" feature will allow users to quickly lock chats directly from the chat list. The report further said that WhatsApp is "improving the process of locking conversations by introducing a dedicated toggle within the chat info screen". The toggle option aims to provide WhatsApp users with an "intuitive" method to enable chat locks within the chat info. Previously, the users had to go into different sections in chat and enable chats separately, but with a dedicated toggle, the process can be easier. ChatGPT One Year On: How Has It Affected the Way We Work?.

With the help of this new feature, users can lock and hide chats on their devices. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will bring significant advantages to the users in the process of locking conversations. The feature boots the privacy of the WhatsApp users and enhances the security of their conversations on the app from any third-person. The new feature will be rolled out for all iOS users in the coming days. Meta-owned WhatsApp ensures that the users get the best experience on the app on mobile and desktop and tries to provide regular updates after beta testing.

