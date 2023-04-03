Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which handles Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, on Monday said its port registered its highest-ever throughput of 6.05 million twenty-foot equivalent units (MTEUs) in 2022-23.

JNPA in a statement said the port had crossed 6 MTEUs on March 30, 2023. During the corresponding period last year, the port handled 5.68 MTEUs, which was also a record then, it added. It accounts for an increase of 6.4 per cent in the total throughput.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA, said, "Not only JNPT but all ports in the North Western region in Gujarat and Maharashtra are doing well. These ports of North Western region are handling around 75 per cent of the whole container traffic of the country at present."

Sethi said, "Reasonably, we should be looking at 6.50 MTEUs target for the coming year."

"In the past year 2022-23, our imports and exports were almost balanced and equivalent. In a few months, we saw exports higher than the imports," Sethi said, adding, "In May 2022, exports were around 2 per cent higher than the imports. Exported things are mostly connected with the seasonal things like fruit export, etc."

On vessel charges, Sethi said, "There is some kind of things going on at government level and we are also doing some discussions about rationalising the vessel charges."

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA said, "We are very proud of sharing this news. This is an exemplary achievement that will go in our record books. This proves our commitment towards making the Port a perfect gateway for EXIM trade. It is a token of port's consistent efforts and commitment to providing best services to our clients. I thank all our partners and stakeholders for trusting us. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation's economic growth trajectory."

The total traffic handled at the port during April 2022 and March 2023 is 83.86 million tonne, which is 10.35 per cent higher, against 76 million tonne traffic handled for the same period last year. In terms of container traffic, 6,050,928 TEUs were handled at the port between April 2022 and March 2023, which is 6.44 per cent higher, against 5,684,559 TEUs handled during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Of this, 1,714,246 TEUs were handled at Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT); 1,096,954 TEUs at Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT); 1,846,920 TEUs at APM Terminals (APMT); 1,137,034 TEUs at Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal (NSIGT); 205,907 TEUs at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) and 49,707 TEUs at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT).

During March 2023, JNPT handled 560 container rakes and 90,043 TEUs, against 566 rakes and 91,448 TEUs in March 2022.

According to the statement from JNPA, between April 2022 and March 2023, JNPT handled 6,504 container rakes and 1,022,951 TEUs as compared to 6,278 rakes and 1,008,079 TEUs during the corresponding period in the previous financial year. (ANI)

