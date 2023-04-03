Nizamabad, April 3: A woman won a legal fight against a slimming and cosmetic clinic in Hyderabad wherein she suffered burn injuries during her weight loss treatment. The woman had approached the district consumer forum with her complaint that she sustained burns while undergoing treatment at Rich Slimming and Cosmetic Clinic in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The forum ordered the clinic to refund Rs. 3 lakhs she paid for the treatment.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the complainant, identified as Gayathri Rana, went to the clinic in Gachibowli for weight loss treatment. There, she was asked to pay Rs. 3 lakh fees, which she paid in installments. However, she suffered several burns and bruises while undergoing treatment at the facility. The complainant, in her complaint, alleged that the injuries were caused by the machinery used at a 30-degree temperature. Uttar Pradesh: Tailor Asked To Pay Over Rs 12,000 As Compensation for Stitching ‘Ill-Fitting' Kurta Pyjama in Bulandshahr.

The woman further stated that she brought the issue to the notice of the staff concerned at the clinic but the staff neither gave her a proper response nor made any efforts to provide proper treatment. The woman had to face harassment and grave loss due to the inability of the clinic to cooperate with her. In her complaint to the forum, the woman alleged that despite making multiple complaints, the clinic did not answer either one of them. Bihar Shocker: Daily Wage Labourer From Rohtas District Receives Income Tax Notice Asking To Pay Rs 14 Crore As IT Returns.

Following this, the woman quit the treatment and lost her hard-earned money. This forced her to file a complaint seeking a refund and compensation. During the trial, the bench noticed that the complainant had alleged not getting even 1% benefit from e treatment for the last three months and instead suffering severe injuries. The forum thus directed the clinic to refund the amount with 6% interest and pay Rs 5,000 towards the cost of the complaint.

