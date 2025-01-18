New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): EV bus makers JBM Electric Vehicles and Olectra Greentech showcased electric buses at the ongoing six-day Bharat Mobility Auto Expo here in the national capital.

JBM Electric Vehicles, a global leader in e-mobility and EV Ecosystem Solutions today showcased four electric buses at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new electric buses include all new electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'; Intercity bus 'Xpress'; first of its kind low floor electric Medical Mobile Unit 'e-MediLife' and India's First Ever 9 Meter Electric Tarmac Coach 'eSkyLife'.

The buses were unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways on Friday evening.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said, "At JBM Electric Vehicles, we believe that the future of green mobility lies in creating vehicles that seamlessly blend innovation, sustainability and user-centric design. Our electric mobility solutions are not just about reducing carbon footprints-- they are about elevating the quality of life for individuals and communities by making transportation smarter, safer, and more accessible."

"As we showcase our latest electric bus fleet at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are excited to present vehicles that address diverse mobility needs, from luxury inter-city travel to doorstep healthcare services and greener tarmac transport services. These innovations underline our unwavering commitment to shaping a cleaner and more connected future for public transportation."

"This year we have successfully completed a decade in the public mobility space. We envision to serve over 20 billion passengers and clock 3 billion e-kilometres in next 3-4 years, delivering safe, reliable and unforgettable experiences", he further added.

Currently, JBM has deployed over 1,800 electric buses across multiple geographies in India, Europe, Middle East & Africa, etc. The company boasts of a robust orderbook of 10,000+ electric buses deployed and under execution.

The company has set up the world's largest (outside China) dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility, located in Delhi-NCR region, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 electric buses.

Further, Electra Greentech Limited (OGL), one of India's leading electric bus manufacturers, displayed its EV bus innovation at the auto expo, India's premier platform for mobility advancements.

While speaking at the launch event of Blade Battery platform, Olectra's Chairman and Managing Director, KV Pradeep said "Like every ambitious venture, we started small, but our dreams were never to settle. From our humble beginning with an order for just 6 Electric buses to our latest milestone of 5,150 Electric buses, the growth has been nothing short of extraordinary."

"The Blade Battery is just the beginning. We are constantly exploring new ways to improve, innovate, and push the boundaries of what is possible in the electric mobility industry. Our focus continues on increasing our manufacturing and enhancing our technology capabilities," he said.

Olectra displayed its latest products, including the Blade Battery Chassis, a redesigned 12-meter Blade Battery Platform, and newly styled 9-meter City and 12-meter Coach buses.

With over 2,200 electric vehicles (as on 30th September, 2024) operating across India, Olectra has redefined public transport. These buses have travelled more than 30 crore kilometres.

One of Olectra's greatest achievements is securing the world's largest electric bus order for 5,150 buses from MSRTC, Maharashtra. (ANI)

