India National Kho Kho Team vs South Africa National Kho Kho Team Live Score Updates: The India National Kho Kho Team will lock horns with the South Africa National Kho Kho Team in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 18. India have, by far, been one of the most dominant sides in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, registering convincing victories in their matches so far. Pratik Waikar and his men were put to some sort of a challenge by Nepal in the very first match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 but barring that challenge, India's performance has been nothing short of utterly dominant so far. They take on South Africa in a bid to enter the final. India had beaten Sri Lanka 100-40 to secure a spot in the semifinals. India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinals Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs SA Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast?

South Africa too had a dominant outing in the quarterfinal where they outclassed England 58-38. India undoubtedly will start as favourites, given their red-hot form so far at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 but they will not take South Africa lightly at all. Nepal earlier, had beaten Iran to enter the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final and the winner of the India vs South Africa contest will join them in the summit clash. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Squads:

India: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.

South Africa: Malibongwe Tyatyeka, Benjamin Goitsemodimo, Tebugo Mocumi, Thato Motloung, Mduduzi Jefery, Donald Mosina, Lethlhogonolo Stork, Nhlalwenhle Khoza, Gorden Sibiya, Xolisile Aphane, Sipho MGcobo, Alex Phiri, Bongani Mtsweni, Linathi Pikoko, Sabelo Jobo