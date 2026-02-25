OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 25: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), hosted the four-day prestigious Law Schools Global League (LSGL) Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference recently. The 2026 conference was organised around the theme, Law and the Digital Future: Reimagining Global Legal Education, reflecting the profound and accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on legal systems, legal practice, and the foundations of legal pedagogy worldwide.

It brought together 40 Deans and senior academics from 24 leading universities and law schools across the world, reaffirming JGLS's role as a global convenor of legal scholarship, institutional leadership, and transformative dialogue on the future of law.

The Law Schools Global League is a partnership of 32 leading law schools committed to advancing the globalisation of legal education and embedding international perspectives into research, curriculum design, and institutional strategy. The annual Deans' Meeting serves as a leadership forum for strategic deliberation, while the Academic Conference provides a platform for scholars to engage with pressing global questions.

Institutional Vision

The event commenced with a guided tour of India's first Constitution Museum established at JGU, followed by a formal welcome reception., Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU and Dean of JGLS, delivered the opening address titled "The JGU Story," tracing the remarkable journey of JGU as an institution built upon the principles of academic excellence, global engagement, and public service. Reflecting on the significance of hosting the LSGL, Prof. Raj Kumar stated: "The future of legal education must be guided by a deep commitment to constitutional values, the rule of law, and global justice. In an era shaped by artificial intelligence and rapid technological disruption, law schools must ensure that innovation strengthens democracy, expands access to justice, and reinforces human dignity." He further observed that global collaboration among leading law schools is indispensable to preparing lawyers who are globally literate, technologically informed, and ethically grounded.

Deans' Meeting: Reimagining the Rule of Law in the Age of AI

The Deans' Meeting opened with welcome remarks by Prof. (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean of JGLS and Director of the Centre for Justice, Law and Society, alongside Prof. (Dr.) Soledad Atienza and Prof. (Dr.) Eleonora Lozano. In her address, Prof. Jain emphasised the importance of inclusive and critical engagement with technological transformation: "Artificial intelligence is not merely a technical development but a deeply social and political phenomenon. Law schools must cultivate Global South perspectives and decolonial approaches so that digital futures are shaped by diverse voices rather than concentrated power." She reaffirmed JGLS's commitment to interdisciplinary research, comparative scholarship, and collaborative global networks.

The Opening Plenary, titled "The Rule of Law in the Age of AI - Reimagining Justice in an Algorithmic World," was chaired by Prof. Raj Kumar. The plenary brought together Hon'ble Mr. Justice U.U. Lalit, Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Chimni, Ms. Arya Tripathy, and Mr. Aviral Sahai to examine the constitutional and ethical implications of algorithmic governance and artificial intelligence in judicial systems. Subsequent sessions focused on LSGL initiatives and featured a panel on geopolitical challenges shaping global higher education, with contributions from Prof. Soledad Atienza, Prof. Joshua Teitelbaum, Dr. Jane Wathuta, Prof. Joyce Sadka, and other distinguished participants.

Academic Conference: AI, Legal Practice, and Pedagogical Transformation

The Academic Conference began with remarks by Prof. Dipika Jain and a keynote lecture on "AI's Impact on the Legal Profession" delivered by Prof. Juan David Gutierrez Rodriguez and Prof. Veronica Ruiz Abou-Nigm.

- Panel I: AI and Legal Practice, moderated by Prof. Lucas Lixinski, featured Prof. Tito Rendas, Prof. Francesca Bichiri, Prof. Joyce Sadka, Prof. Fernando Pastor-Merchante, and Prof. Dov Greenbaum.

- Panel II: Transforming Legal Education for the AI Era, moderated by Prof. Paul James Cardwell, included Prof. Eva Desana, Prof. Svetlana Tyulkina, and Ms. Lize-Mari Mitchell.

- A second keynote by Prof. Gavin Sullivan addressed the implications of artificial intelligence for global socio-legal research.

- Panel III: Governing AI, moderated by Prof. Veronica Ruiz Abou-Nigm, featured Dr. Jane Wathuta, Ms. Laura Lellau, Prof. Surabhi Bhandari, and Prof. Mia Callegari.

- The final panel, focusing on Decolonial and Global South Perspectives, moderated by Prof. Rodrigo Vianna, included Prof. Surabhi Bhandari, Mr. Michael Aboneka, Prof. Sebastian Krafzik, Prof. Kea Motlogeloa, Dr. Melissa Muindi, and Prof. Francesca Iurlaro.

Across sessions, participants engaged in rigorous discussions on uncertainty and accountability in AI-driven systems, regulatory responses to emerging technologies, the ethical integration of large language models in classrooms, reimagining assessment methodologies, and the implications of AI for access to justice. Panels also explored geopolitical challenges shaping global higher education and examined structural inequalities embedded within digital infrastructures. A significant strand of the conference foregrounded decolonial, comparative, and Global South perspectives, emphasising that the digital transformation of law must be examined through the lenses of equity, history, and power.

Distinguished International Participation

The distinguished LSGL delegation included leading scholars and institutional leaders from globally renowned universities, including: Prof. Veronica Ruiz Abou-Nigm, University of Edinburgh; Prof. Soledad Atienza, IE Law School; Prof. Eleonora Lozano, Universidad de los Andes; Prof. Martin Hogg, University of Galway; Prof. Laura Carlson, Stockholm University; Prof. Joshua Charles Teitelbaum, Georgetown University Law Center; Prof. Russell Korobkin, UCLA School of Law; Prof. James Speta, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law; Prof. Sergio Guerra and Prof. Maria Lucia Padua Lima, FGV Direito Rio and FGV Direito São Paulo; Prof. Dov Greenbaum, Reichman University; Prof. Jutta Brunnee, University of Toronto; Prof. Paul James Cardwell, King's College London; Prof. Joan Loughrey, Queen's University Belfast; Prof. Lucas Lixinski, Prof. Ben Golder, and Prof. Andrew Lynch, UNSW Sydney; Prof. Joyce Sadka, Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico; Prof. Tito Rendas, Catolica Global School of Law; Dr. Jane Wathuta and Dr. Melissa Muindi, Strathmore Law School. Their participation reflected the depth, diversity, and intellectual leadership of the LSGL network.

Institutional Outcomes and Strategic Collaborations

Beyond academic deliberations, the LSGL convening resulted in concrete institutional outcomes. JGLS engaged extensively with partner institutions to explore new and expanded avenues of collaboration in student exchange, faculty mobility, and joint research initiatives. Discussions centred on visiting professorships, collaborative research clusters, and structured academic mobility frameworks, reaffirming JGLS's commitment to deepening global partnerships through sustained and impactful engagement.

LSGL LL.M. Fair 2026: Expanding Global Opportunities

Alongside the conference, JGLS hosted the LSGL LL.M. Fair 2026, which brought together leading law schools from across the world to engage directly with aspiring LL.M. candidates in India. More than 400 students interacted with programme administrators and faculty representatives, gaining first-hand insights into postgraduate offerings, application processes, and global career pathways. The Fair underscored JGLS's commitment to facilitating informed academic choices and expanding international opportunities for Indian law graduates.

Reflections from LSGL Leadership

Reflecting on the experience, Prof. Soledad Atienza, Co-President of LSGL and Dean of IE Law School, remarked that for many representatives it was their first visit to India and, for most, their first time at JGU. While JGU was already widely recognised within the global academic community, the visit provided an opportunity to understand first-hand the vision and dynamism behind its rapid international growth. She noted that what stood out most was the university's visionary leadership and its readiness to innovate boldly and position itself as a truly global institution.

Echoing these sentiments, Prof. Eleonora Lozano, Co-President of LSGL and Dean of Universidad de los Andes, emphasised that JGLS exemplifies how institutional ambition, international collaboration, and academic excellence can converge to create meaningful global impact. She highlighted the intellectual vibrancy of the discussions, the strategic clarity of leadership, and the campus environment as key strengths that make JGLS a valued partner within the League's global network.

Cultural Engagement and Experiential Learning

The programme also incorporated rich cultural and experiential elements designed to foster engagement beyond formal academic spaces. Delegates visited the Taj Mahal, travelled to Delhi Haat, and explored Qutub Minar to experience India's architectural heritage, crafts, and cultural diversity. A book exhibition and an art exhibition featuring the works of Gond artist Mythilesh Shyam further highlighted the integration of culture, scholarship, and creative expression within the university environment.

A Milestone for Global Legal Education

The successful hosting of the LSGL Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference 2026 marks a significant milestone for Jindal Global Law School and O.P. Jindal Global University. By convening leading Deans and scholars from across continents to engage in rigorous dialogue on law, technology, and global governance, JGLS has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and international collaboration while strengthening its role as a catalyst for shaping the next generation of legal thought. The conversations initiated during the LSGL Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference 2026 will continue to inform institutional partnerships, research agendas, and pedagogical innovation, ensuring that legal education remains responsive, inclusive, and grounded in the enduring values of justice, accountability, and the rule of law in an increasingly digital age.

