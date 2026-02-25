Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Kaithal's Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of "betraying the poor" by cancelling over 12 lakh BPL/AAY ration cards after the 2024 Assembly elections.

Speaking during the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly, Surjewala alleged that the BJP first added lakhs of beneficiaries ahead of the polls and later removed them from the system. He questioned whether poverty in the state had reduced by 24 per cent in 10 months or whether poor families had been excluded from the system.

Also Read | PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely by This Date, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Citing official data presented in the Assembly, he said the total number of BPL/AAY ration cards in Haryana stood at 44,99,450 in January 2024, which increased to 51,86,161 by December 2024 and peaked at 52,50,740 in March 2025. However, by January 2026, the number declined to 39,88,155, a reduction of 12,62,585 cards, amounting to nearly 24 per cent.

Surjewala claimed that 3,35,095 cards were cancelled in April 2025 alone, while an additional 7,89,826 cards were scrapped between May and August 2025. He termed the figures "shocking" and alleged that the move had directly impacted the food security of lakhs of poor families, including SC, ST, BC communities, labourers, widows and orphans.

Also Read | Mere Breakup Not Enough for Abetment to Suicide, Says Delhi High Court; Grants Bail to Man in Suicide Abetment Case Citing Lack of Dying Declaration.

The MLA also criticised the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system, alleging that incorrect data entries, such as ownership of expensive vehicles or land, led to ineligible tagging of genuine beneficiaries. He described PPP as a "tool to exclude the poor" rather than ensure automatic eligibility.

Listing district-wise figures, Surjewala said the highest cancellations were reported in Faridabad (1,26,564), Gurugram (88,772), Hisar (77,350), Sirsa (70,420), Karnal (70,260), Kurukshetra (52,379), Kaithal (51,716) and Rohtak (50,075), among others, asserting that no district remained unaffected.

Demanding accountability, he sought a detailed white paper on the April 2025 cuts, district-wise data on appeals and restorations, and an independent audit of PPP-PDS integration. He also called for a socio-economic review of families whose cards were cancelled.

The state government, meanwhile, has maintained that eligibility under the PPP system is determined automatically and no applications remain pending.

Surjewala further accused the government of suppressing democratic protest, alleging that Congress leaders were detained or prevented from participating in a peaceful demonstration in Chandigarh. He questioned why the government was "afraid of a peaceful march" and asserted that the right to protest is a constitutional guarantee.

The BJP government has not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations raised in the Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)