Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Jio-bp on Tuesday announced the launch of its diesel with ACTIVE technology, which the company said will enable higher fuel economy.

The newly launched additivised diesel, available across the company's network, will yield annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle to truckers owing to 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy.

This new high-performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market, according to a statement from Jio-bp.

Diesel at Jio-bp outlets with ACTIVE technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up with ongoing use, Jio-bp said in its statement. The statement added it was designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use, it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners.

According to the statement, the fuel helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance.

Harish C Mehta, CEO, Jio-bp, said, "While every single customer is important, truckers have always held a special place for Jio-bp. Accounting for over half of truckers' operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance."

Mehta added, "To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customised additives from scratch. This additive-laced high-performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions."

Dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors which are quite sensitive to it, according to the statement from Jio-bp. It added modern trucks with sophisticated fuel injection systems were more susceptible to dirt built up due to their reduced injector hole size.

Jio-bp said ACTIVE molecules in the fuel attach to existing dirt and drag it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine. These molecules also attach to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt from binding onto the metal, it added.

Among other usages, it helps restore and maintain the power or pick up of your engine with ongoing use, helping engine run as the manufacturer intended, and it contains an anti-foam agent that helps deliver cleaner, faster, and safer refuelling, so your trucks can spend more time on the road and less time at the pump, Jio-bp said in the statement.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, bp's dedicated team of scientists and engineers with over 100 years in fuel research have a deep understanding of the interactions between fuels and vehicle technology and collaborate closely with the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) operating under Jio-bp, is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp. (ANI)

