Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Jio has released the 'Making of JioPhone Next' film. According to a short video, insight has been provided into the vision and idea behind the launching of one of the most awaited phones in recent times - JioPhone Next. The new phone is designed with India at its heart and has already started receiving global attention.

With JioPhone Next, Jio to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India.

JioPhone Next is Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians. JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology. The video talks about how JioPhone Next is set to change the lives of millions of Indians.

Pragati OS, powered by Android, is a world-class operating system that has been built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next. It has been engineered by the best minds at Jio and Google with an objective to bring Pragati (progress) for all while offering a truly seamless experience at an affordable cost, according to industry experts.

JioPhone Next's processor comes from another technology leader, Qualcomm. The Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimized connectivity and location technologies along with optimizations in device performance, audio and battery.

The rich feature set of JioPhone Next will enable interaction with technology in a whole new manner.

They informed about various features of JioPhone Next which include voice assistant, read aloud, translate, easy and smart camera, Jio and Google Apps preloaded, automatic software upgrade, and amazing battery life. (ANI)

