New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 have announced a new multi-year agreement, making JioCinema India the new streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content starting next month.

The partnership, which includes exclusive content rights across digital and linear, represents a step forward for both entities as they seek to deliver world-class content to audiences.

In a joint press release, they said HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros Television series are set to premiere on the JioCinema platform on the same day as in the US.

"Warner Bros Discovery's brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content to local fans," said Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros Discovery.

"This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole," said Schwebig.

Viacom18 Studios has successfully produced and distributed iconic Hindi films and regional content for over 13 years in India.

"JioCinema has become the biggest platform for live sports. We are now on a mission to build the most magnetic destination for entertainment for all Indians. The strategic partnership with Warner Bros Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers," according to Ferzad Palia, Head - SVOD and International Business, Viacom18. (ANI)

