Patna (Bihar) [India], April 5: JK Cement, one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World, today announced its expansion into the East Indian market with the official launch of its Grey Cement business in Bihar. The company commemorated this significant milestone with a grand launch event at Hotel Maurya in Patna. This strategic move underscores JK Cement's dedication to strengthening its national presence and contributing to Bihar's infrastructural development and economic growth.

In a statement, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in Bihar. This expansion fits well with our goal to strengthen our presence nationwide and contribute significantly to Bihar's infrastructure development. Bihar's potential for growth is undeniable, and we are confident that JK Cement's superior quality products and unwavering commitment to innovation will be well-received by the market."

JK Cement plans to cover nine districts of Southern Bihar in the initial phase. The company is well-known for its special products for special applications. As part of the initial launch, JK Cement will introduce its mother brand JK Super Cement in Bihar. This premium product will be available in durable and tamper-proof LPP packaging, catering to the demands of the discerning Bihar market.

Commenting on the future plans, Madhavkrishna Singhania, Dy. Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd., said, "Our initial focus will be on covering nine districts of Southern Bihar. With the upcoming Prayagraj plant coming online, we plan to swiftly expand our reach to encompass other districts in the near future. JK Cement's established presence in the neighboring Uttar Pradesh market positions us perfectly to serve the Bihar market effectively. Additionally, we are actively exploring the possibility of setting up a plant in Bihar by next year, further solidifying our commitment to the region."

Driven by a wave of new establishments and infrastructure upgrades, Bihar is undergoing a phase of remarkable progress. Bihar's Megaprojects are pivotal contributors to India's burgeoning development landscape. JK Cement's entry into the market is a strategic move to tap into this potential. The company's commitment to quality and innovation is well-known, and its entry into the Bihar market is expected to bolster infrastructure development and economic progress in the region.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 22.2 MTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With a total White Cement Capacity of 1.48 MTPA and Wall Putty capacity of 1.33 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold across 36 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

