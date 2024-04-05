A blockbuster in IPL 2024 is on the cards as Sunrisers Hyderabad host Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of the tournament. The IPL this year has already seen some sensational matches and last-over finishes and both teams would like to put on a great show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and come out on top with two important points. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had a solid start to the tournament, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in their first two matches. But Ruturaj Gaikwad's side fell to a loss against Delhi Capitals in their last game. IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SRH vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy season so far. After starting off with a narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins and his team bounced back in remarkable fashion, smashing the highest-ever IPL total against Mumbai Indians. But the former champions were not able to keep up with that momentum as they suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans in their last match. Cummins would sincerely hope that his side comes good against the title holders. SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 18 in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad for IPL 2024: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, , Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.