New Delhi [India] April 23 (ANI/PNN): A Jewel Education platform, JK Diamonds Institute of Gems & Jewelry, is set to offer upgraded courses to create skilled masters in the jewel industry. The courses are categorized into four subjects: Polished and Rough Diamond Graduate, Jewelry Designing Graduate (Manual), Jewelry Designing Graduate (CAD), and Gemology Graduate. JK's courses are designed to prepare students to enter the workforce as professionals. They are committed to providing market-based training that goes above and beyond industry norms and is driven to mold entrepreneurs who would profit from the lucrative sector.

JK Diamonds and its digital learning partner, Learnathon, offer students to choose from Classroom and Online training options. Along with it, they have also offered quality practical education in gems and jewelry for the past three decades. The exciting thing is that the directors of the company, who have industrial experience in the same field, train students. To help students become future leaders, their primary focus is on practical market-based training. This helps students get exposed to great networking opportunities and encouragement for entrepreneurship.

Talking about the brand, the founder Kirit Ajmera stated, "In 1987, during the progressive year of the diamond market, several people asked him about a suitable place to learn diamond grading. There was no suitable place that provided practical training, so I thought of starting courses that would help people with abundant knowledge of Gem & Jewelry. In the future, I envision being the best and most sought-after gems and Jewelry educational institution. And along with it, with the help of our vibrant team, who believes in result-oriented work can increase accessibility. We aim to provide expert training and make it available to the different parts of the world on a large scale."

With the help of Learnathon during the pandemic, they were able to train and continue teaching over the internet. The Learnathon app has been recently launched on the play store and app store to ensure convenience and efficiency. This platform is a first, and one of a kind in the world, specifically curated for gems and Jewelry education. It offers live and recorded classes, networking opportunities, and regular updates and alerts about the industry.

Providing provisions for placements and being globally accepted certification, JK Diamonds Institute of Gems & Jewelry has won several awards. The list of awards includes Aaj Tak/TV9- Best Institute Award, two NJA (National Jewelry Award), BID- Business Initiative Directions Award, International Quality Summit Award, and many more. Anyone eager to learn and has a passion for gems and Jewelry can join their courses. They are happy to educate existing diamantaires, jewelers, Luxury Business owners, housewives, and women who wish to kickstart a fresh career. On Learnathon, learning has been made easily accessible for people worldwide. So, join their courses and reap the maximum benefit of it. To know more about their exclusive Jewelry Designing Courses visit at www.jkdiamondsinstitute.com .

