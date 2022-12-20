New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The first Joint Finance and Health Task Force Meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency was held on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in virtual mode, was attended by finance and health representatives from G20 and invited countries as well as international organizations.

India formally assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 this year from Indonesia.

"The meeting was co-chaired by Italy and Indonesia. The Bali Leaders' Declaration 2022 extended the mandate of the Task Force to continue the collaborations between finance and health ministries for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response," an official statement added.

It said that the Task Force Secretariat worked with the Indian Presidency and Co-Chairs Italy and Indonesia to draft the work plan for 2023 and beyond, which was designed around Indian Presidency's Global Health Priorities for 2023.

The work plan was presented for adoption during the meeting, it added.

The members expressed commitment to the Task Force's mandate of contributing to strengthening global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and working with the Secretariat and the Co-Chairs on achieving the deliverables for 2023, the statement said. (ANI)

