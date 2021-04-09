Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (BSE Code: 538970) Joy e-bike, a frontrunner in the Electric bike space, has entered into a partnership with IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL season 2021.

Joy e-bike will be the official retail Electric Vehicle partner for the team. To spear the electric vehicle market and spread the IPL fever, Joy e-bike is all set to launch a new digital campaign titled #WhistlePoduWithJoye in line with the brand ethos.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Group said, "We are excited to partner with CSK. Through this association, 'As the official electric vehicle partner of the CSK team', we aim to create awareness for clean energy resources and reach like-minded audiences by creating a community that is more focused on sustainable living. By placing our brand with one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Joy e-bike is set to capture the fans of the game and team CSK in particular."

Under the Make in India Initiative, the company has been a pioneer in launching its first-ever OEM plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The plant was inaugurated by Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah, getting the nation a step closer to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Through their newly launched manufacturing unit, they aim to empower thousands of entrepreneurs all across the nation and create employment opportunities during this grim time of the COVID pandemic.

Along with the OEM plant, the brand has also launched not one but 4 new highspeed electric bikes laced with the latest EV technologies such as AI, IoT sensors making their mark in the clean energy domain. With a strong presence in India and Africa, through these launches, the company is all set to break the international markets with their cutting- edge technology and impeccably made in India products.

