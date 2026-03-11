VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: JSB Homemakers is one of the established residential developers in the Naigaon-Virar corridor, with a consistent presence in the mid-segment housing market across the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company has now unveiled the sample flat of its latest residential development, Gokul Nakshatra, in Virar West, marking a key milestone under its ongoing "Life Ho Toh Aisi" campaign.

The unveiling represents the transition from project announcement to on-ground buyer engagement. The sample flat has been designed to demonstrate layout clarity, proportion, and practical planning, enabling prospective homeowners to assess how the space functions rather than relying solely on brochures or floor plans.

Located minutes from Virar railway station and within proximity to hospitals, schools, and daily-use infrastructure, Gokul Nakshatra has been positioned around connectivity and everyday accessibility, factors that continue to shape housing demand in suburban micro-markets.

The project offers 2 and 3-BHK residences, and according to the developer, the project includes some of the larger carpet configurations currently available within its segment in Virar West. Connected balconies extend usable living areas, while amenities such as EV charging stations and a dedicated toddlers' play space reflect changing residential expectations among young families and working professionals.

JSB Homemakers had earlier strengthened its regional presence through its "Virar's First Choice" outreach. The current "Life Ho Toh Aisi" campaign builds on that foundation, focusing on practical residential fundamentals, space efficiency, infrastructure access, and long-term usability.

Mr. Divyesh Sekseria, CEO of JSB Homemakers, said, "Virar has evolved significantly over the last few years. Buyers here are no longer just looking for an affordable address; they are planning long-term. They want space that works for their family, access to transport that supports their daily routine, and infrastructure that will grow with the area. At Gokul Nakshatra, we have focused on getting these fundamentals right. The sample flat is not about presentation; it is about helping buyers understand how the home will function for them every day."

Over the years, JSB Homemakers has developed multiple residential communities across the Naigaon-Virar belt, building its brand on delivery consistency, micro-market understanding, and housing aligned with end-user demand. Its continued expansion in Virar West reflects a long-term commitment to the corridor and a strategy that prioritises sustainable residential growth over short-term inventory movement.

The sample flat is now open for scheduled visits, with bookings underway.

About JSB HomemakersJSB Homemakers is a Mumbai-based residential real estate developer with over two decades of experience in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With more than 1.6 million sq. ft. of completed development and over 3.3 million sq. ft. currently under development, the company has delivered homes to more than 2,600 families across key suburban micro-markets, including Naigaon, Vasai, Mira Road, Bhayander, and Virar.

Over the years, JSB Homemakers has developed multiple residential communities under its well-recognised "Nakshatra" series and other standalone projects, building a portfolio that reflects consistent execution and an understanding of evolving end-user preferences. The company's approach focuses on practical space planning, connectivity-driven locations, and infrastructure-aligned growth corridors.

With a strong presence in the western suburban belt, JSB Homemakers continues to position its developments around functional design, accessibility, and long-term residential value for working families and first-time homebuyers.

