New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): More than 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 MPs in the Rajya Sabha have signed the motion of impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources in the Trinamool Congress said on Wednesday.

According to TMC sources, the motion will be submitted after the process is completed, and it will most likely be submitted tomorrow.

"We're getting everyone to sign up for support (against TMC's impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar). In a day or two, it will be confirmed when we will submit this," TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters.

On TMC moving an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party is with them in this impeachment motion."

Another SP MP Rajiv Rai said he was among the first to raise his voice against the ECI.

"We stand with the TMC on the impeachment motion. I was the one who raised my voice against the Election Commission over the issue of fifteen thousand names missing from the voters' list and remained unheard," he said.

Slamming the opposition members, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar advised TMC to contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh if they have no trust in the constitutional bodies.

"TMC is raising questions on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission. If you don't trust all of India's constitutional institutions, then questions arise about you. Then what's the justification for you contesting elections here? Go contest where you accept the election commission. Contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh," he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The motion must be signed by 100 members in the Lok Sabha or 50 members in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

