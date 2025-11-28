VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: JU Agri Sciences has launched its inspiring anthem 'Muskuraye Mitti, Muskurayega Hindustan', voiced by Padma Shri Kailash Kher. The anthem reflects the company's commitment to empowering farmers through innovation, technology, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Also Read | 'Treasured Moments': Hema Malini Shares Another Set of Personal Photographs With Late Husband Dharmendra.

The anthem stands as a soulful tribute to India's farmers, celebrating their resilience and the science that strengthens their bond with the soil.

Through its powerful lyrics and uplifting composition, the anthem captures JU Agri Sciences' vision, that when the soil smiles, the nation prospers. It reflects the brand's deep-rooted commitment to empowering farmers through innovation, technology, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Also Read | Centre's Policies Inspired by Lord Krishna's Teachings; Ending 'Atyachaaris' Necessary for Peace: PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the launch, Anand Mundhra, President of JU Agri Sciences, said, "This anthem is more than music, it is a tribute to the spirit of Indian farmers and our shared dream of a smiling, self-reliant India. It represents JU's belief that the true growth of the nation begins with healthy soil and empowered farmers."

Satyajeet Singh, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, JU Agri Sciences, speaking at the launch, said, "This anthem captures the very essence of our journey, the bond we share with our farmers and the passion that drives us every day. It reflects JU's commitment to innovation, growth, and the promise of making every field, every farmer, and every smile stronger across India."

Adding to this, Shivaji Singh, Head, HR, JU Agri Sciences, said, "This anthem beautifully mirrors the heart of our organization, our people, and our purpose. It resonates with every individual who contributes to nurturing our soil and strengthening our nation."

Renowned artist Kailash Kher, known for his soulful and inspiring voice, brings unmatched depth and emotion to the anthem, making it a celebration of both the farmer's spirit and the nation's agricultural pride.

With this anthem, JU Agri Sciences aims to strengthen its outreach programs across India, inspiring rural communities to adopt advanced agri-solutions, improved soil health practices, and sustainable inputs. The company believes that culturally engaging initiatives such as this anthem help bridge the gap between science and the soil, making innovation more accessible to every farmer.

'Muskuraye Mitti, Muskurayega Hindustan' is now live across all digital platforms. Join JU Agri Sciences in honoring the hands that feed the nation and the soil that sustains it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)