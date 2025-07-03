Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, held a detailed interactive session today with Postal and Sorting Assistants, the Ministry of Communications said in a release.

The release added that these frontline workers form the backbone of the Department of Posts (DoP), representing all 23 postal circles from across the country.

During the session, the Union Minister personally heard each of them, giving due attention to their views and feedback, the release added.

He reassured the participants that their suggestions would be carefully examined and incorporated into future policy decisions and operational improvements.

Postal Assistants serve as the public-facing representatives in the post offices. They manage customer interactions and ensure timely service delivery, while the Sorting Assistants operate in mail offices such as Railway Mail Services, Air Mail Sorting Units, and Transit Mail Offices to ensure the accurate and timely sorting of mail and parcels.

The Union Minister appreciated their crucial role in delivering citizen-centric services and implementing key social security schemes. He acknowledged their daily efforts in managing customer needs and maintaining the smooth flow of communication across the nation.

During the session, the Union Minister outlined the vision to transform India Post into a profit centre. He emphasised the need for close coordination across all the key verticals: Mails, Parcels, International Mails, Savings Bank, Insurance, and Citizen-Centric Services to be a one-stop solution for customers. This coordinated approach, he noted, will help drive innovation, improve efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability across the postal network.

"We are committed to making India Post a cutting-edge organisation. But this transformation is only possible if we all move forward together. I am with you on this journey," the Union Minister said, underlining his support for the workforce in driving this vision. (ANI)

