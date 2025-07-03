Saint Thomas Day is an annual event dedicated to St. Thomas the Apostle, one of the 12 original disciples of Jesus Christ. This day is traditionally celebrated on July 3 in most Christian calendars, particularly in the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Communion, and several Protestant denominations. Saint Thomas, also known as Thomas the Apostle or Doubting Thomas, was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ. He is mostly known for his doubt of Christ’s Resurrection because he initially doubted the resurrection of Jesus when he was told of it. He later confessed his faith on seeing the places where the wounds appeared still fresh on the holy body of Jesus after the Crucifixion of Jesus. Saint Thomas Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 3. Malayattoor Perunnal 2025 Start and End Dates: Brief History, Significance and Other Details of Kerala’s Festival Celebrated in St Thomas Church in Malayattoor Hill.

Saint Thomas Day 2025 Date

Saint Thomas Day Significance

Saint Thomas Day is an annual event that marks the contributions of St. Thomas the Apostle, who was one of the 12 original disciples of Jesus Christ. He is regarded as the patron saint of India among its Christian adherents, and the Feast of Saint Thomas on July 3 is celebrated with prayers and special services in churches. According to traditional accounts of the Saint Thomas Christians of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in India, Thomas travelled outside the Roman Empire to preach the Gospel, travelled to Tamil Nadu and Kerala in South India, and eventually reached Muziris (modern-day North Paravur and Kodungalloor in Kerala State in 52.

It is said that he started the Church of the East in the region around the Van Province, Edessa, and Hakkari regions of Upper Mesopotamia (Turkey), between mid-late 30s and 45, and spent many years evangelizing both Jews and pagans in the area before heading further east in the late 40s.

