Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): CISCE National competition, at Airoli, Navi Mumbai saw huge participants. Kaina Vora, a student of grade VIII of J.B. Petit High School of girls located in Fort, Mumbai bagged U-17 "The Best Gymnast" trophy, Maharashtra State and "The Best Gymnast" trophy, India in the CISCE National Competition for U-17; (Artistic Gymnastics).

Gymnastics is not a sport meant only for professional athletes. It is an inspiring sport that can be significantly practiced by children also. Children may benefit much from gymnastics in physical, mental, and social growth. Six major benefits of gymnastics for children are improved health, Socializing, Developed Discipline, Increased cognitive skills, Superior strength to weight ratio and Activities are enjoyed as fun.

Kaina Vora stays in the Walkeshwar area of Mumbai. She committed all her time to gymnastics along with studies and co-curricular activities like acting, commercial plays, and brand advertising campaigns. "She started gymnastics training at the age of 4 years. Throughout her journey with midget category U-12 U-14 and later as cadet U-17. Her incremental hard work, sincerity, progress, passion, grit, and dedication finally helped her in bagging this trophy" said by Mrs. Vora. She also helped her Team Maharashtra to get Team Gold. She represented Mumbai City in her District Championship.

Women's artistic gymnastics consists of four exercises: floor, uneven bars, balancing beam, and vault. The movements involved in gymnastics contribute to the development of the arms, legs, shoulders, back, chest, and abdomen muscle groups. Gymnastics evolved from exercises used by the ancient civilization that included skills for mounting and dismounting a horse, and from circus performance skills. "You must ensure that gymnastics is a suitable sport for your child, choose a trainer who is certified and knowledgeable" added Authorities.

Kaina Vora's Coach Atul Sathe and Ajay Mapuskar of BPCA, Wadala said "She will soon start training for Khelo India next year under the 17 category". The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be held in the state of Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11, 2023. "She will participate in the SGFI competition too" added by Mapuskar.

School games federation of India (S.G.F.I.) is recognized by the government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and the Indian Olympic Association, S.G.F.I. is an affiliated member of International School Sports Federation, Asian School Sports Federation. Kaina would be representing her school for the same.

Kalpesh Vora, Father of Kaina Vora said "My daughter is trained at BPCA, Wadala by her coach Atul Sathe and Ajay Mapuskar. We thank her coaches for believing in her & supporting her to reach this milestone".

