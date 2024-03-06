India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 6: KALKI - a natural pearl, makes its presence felt - in the city of pearls - Hyderabad! This magnificent brand hits a Sixer - with the grand launch of its first store in Hyderabad, marking KALKI's opening of its second store in South India with celebrity Kajal Aggarwal.

Hyderabad, the city of Charminar known for its opulence and grandeur, exudes an inner charm par excellence, and KALKI has left no stone unturned for the city as it's launched its grandest store. On 5th of March Kajal Aggarwal graced the occasion when KALKI opened up its arms, welcoming the people of Hyderabad. Located in the heart of this metropolis at Aan Global, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, the store rekindles the magic of the perfect destination for wedding attire and all that a heart and soul desire for one's wedding.

Highlighting the store is its splendid and imposing 6x7 feet artwork frame right at the entrance, which is intricately curated by KALKI's own Karigars! It glitters like any exquisite piece of jewelry adorned and beckons people from all walks of life to its grandeur!

This new and majestic store at Banjara Hills has a European vibe to it. The re-imagined and fresh take on the interiors of the store elevates the shopping experience and would transport the people to the surreal land of Europe.

Kajal Aggarwal shared, "This is my very first time teaming up with KALKI, and let me tell you, it's such a thrill to be a part of this epic milestone celebration in Hyderabad! Walking into this store is like wandering through an art gallery - it's just breathtaking. And today, I'm rocking this glamorous Indowestern saree, which feels fiery and luxurious. The attention to detail is surreal. KALKI is totally shaking things up in the world of signature ethnic fashion, and I'm here for it!"

Nishit Gupta, Director of KALKI shared ahead of the store launch, "Hyderabad has always been an exciting destination for a KALKI flagship store, and this year, we are thrilled to unveil our 6th flagship store in the bustling streets of Banjara Hills. This will be our grandest store ever, as it spans 13,000 square feet of multistory signature shopping experience. After Bengaluru, we are all set to redefine couture in South India with the utmost reflection of our passion and individuality."

The eternal and everlasting love for wedding outfits that any bride, bridegroom, or wedding attendees could fancy or have preference for will all be here in just one store for you to explore and make the D-day a memorable one. From jacket lehengas, innovative draped gowns with elements like capes, trails, layers, feathers, and crushed shimmer, to heritage pieces in fabric like velvet, KALKI's Hyderabad store is calling out to all the brides. Grooms have the option to choose from fabrics like brocade, silk, or velvet to create a regal look for their special day.

Apart from housing various styles for every wedding event, the store has bountiful accessories to complement the outfits, such as belts and bridal purses, footwear, and belts. The store promises to engulf everyone in a wholesome experience. So make your way to KALKI's Hyderabad store and experience the magic of KALKI!

