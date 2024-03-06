Mumbai, March 5: OpenAI has introduced new capabilities to its popular AI chatbot ChatGPT and other services like OpenAI Sora. OpenAI's ChatGPT became popular after it was first introduced in 2022. Earlier, the AI chatbot could only provide text-to-text answers based on the data it had. Now, the model has become more capable with the introduction of ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatGPT Plus.

Following the global popularity of ChatGPT, OpenAI has rolled out several new updates that help customers get the best AI services and accurate results. According to a report by Hindustan Times Tech, OpenAI has launched a new "Read Aloud" feature for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. Using this new feature, ChatGPT will read the responses it provides loudly to the users. iOS 17.4 Features: Apple Releases New iOS Update With Improvement, Security Enhancement and Third-Party App Store Support; Check More Details.

ChatGPT Read Aloud Feature Announced:

ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

What is new in ChatGPT's Read Aloud feature?

OpenAI announced the 'Read Aloud' feature for iOS and Android users on X. The company said, "On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap "Read Aloud". We've also started rolling on the web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message.". OpenAI also shared a short video showing how to access the 'Read Aloud' feature on the ChatGPT. The video showed that there will be a dedicated button with a speaker icon, which the users will have to tap. After that, the AI chatbot's default male voice will start reading the text.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, once the Read Aloud feature is rolled out to the ChatGPT app in the user's device, it will provide options to choose different voices based on their individual preferences. The report said that the ChatGPT Read Aloud feature will include the following voice options in the new setting menu - Jupitar, Ember, Breeze, Sky and Cove. The report said that these five voices have both male and female options and will help users get a "hand-free experience". Microsoft Ending Support for Android Apps on Windows 11 From March 5, 2025; Check Details.

With this new ChatGPT Read Aloud feature, the users can listen to the responses instead of reading them. Also, it would allow the users to listen to the conversations, stories and many other text-based responses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).