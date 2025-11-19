BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: Kalyanamalai, with its over 25 years of Matrimony experience and having enabled over 6,60,000 matches, has announced a unique matrimonial event in Chennai this November 22-23, 2025. Titled Perfect Match Thiruvizha, the event is aimed to empower over 10,000 profile seekers to find their Perfect Match.

Kalyanamalai has always found unique ways to empower profile seekers to find their perfect match. Starting with the Sun TV Kalyanmalai program in the year 2000, the company evolved to provide wide ranging matrimonial services, including reaching out to people across India and abroad through its periodic events, organizing community and professional meets to enable families to meet each other and providing exclusive matrimonial solutions for high profile families. As a next step in this journey, Kalyanamalai has now announced Perfect Match Thiruvizha.

Talking about the event, Kalyanamalai Mohan, said, "Our 25 years of experience have shown that there is a need to bring families together, even in this digital first era, to enable them to find a match. It is this requirement that motivated us to announce Perfect Match Thiruvizha. We are taking this up with the vision to empower over 10,000 profile seekers to find their match, and are happy with the heart warming response we are getting from the profile seeking families on this event. "

Perfect Match Thiruvizha will focus on finding a perfect match for all the profile seekers, over both the days. With over 300,000 active profiles in Kalyanamalai, each member will get their specific matching list meeting their requirements. Further, the profiles will be introduced to all families participating in the event through community / professional meetings organized over the two days. There will be opportunities for the families to interact with other families to explore and finalize a match.

This year's Perfect Match Thiruvizha is supported by Casagrand as the Title Sponsor, and powered by Naturals, Jeyachandran Textiles, Saravana Elite Gold and Diamonds. The Main sponsors include Tamil Nadu Tourism, Joyalukkas and Ramraj Dhotis. The Co-sponsors for the event include Pachaiyappas Silks, Lalitha Jewellery, Ivaira Diamonds, Dr. Shreevarma, Parryware and more. These brands will have their stalls in the event and will provide special offers to Kalyanmalai members.

Talking about the event, Mrs. Meera Nagarajan, CEO, said, "We are excited to see the response from the profile seekers and brands for the event. The pre-registrations have been highly successful with more than 5000 profiles and we are confident that over 10000 profile seekers will attend this event. We will also announce our unique AI-driven match making solution during the event and we believe that this will transform the way people find their match going forward."

In addition to match making, the two-day event will also host trademark Kalyanamalai Sun TV Pattimandram, Pecharangam and Business Conclave for young professionals. Noted speakers and influencers are slated to grace the Kalyanmalai dias during these two days.

Those interested to attend or know more about the event can visit https://digital.kalyanamalai.com?utm_source=pr or call 9840891500.

Key Highlights:

* Verified South Indian profiles accessible online before the event* Scheduled family meetings at the venue

* On-ground support from the Kalyanamalai team

* Structured interaction spaces for meaningful discussions

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

We Cordially invite you to Perfect Match Thiruvizha | Kalyanamalai - November 22-23, 2025, Chennai Trade Center

