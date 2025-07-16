GTF Technologies

New York [US], July 16: British actress Katie Amess continues to make her mark on the world cinema stage with her growing body of work that blends classical training with contemporary, cross-cultural storytelling. Having already turned heads at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Katie is quickly emerging as a global talent who effortlessly bridges Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

Her latest role sees her step into the spiritual and cinematic richness of India, portraying a British wife navigating life in an extraordinary cultural setting. The film, shot entirely during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, is a tender, humorous, and visually rich exploration of family and cultural dislocation.

Directed by Mayur Puri, the film, "Lost and Found in Kumbh" stars Rahul Bhat in his Hollywood debut alongside Rajshri Deshpande, Jordy Cass, Abhisar Puri, and Katie Amess.

Speaking about the film and her evolving global career, Amess said:

"I've always believed in the power of storytelling that transcends language and borders. From classical British theatre to working with American networks, and now experiencing the spiritual and cinematic richness of India-it's been incredible. I'm truly looking at world cinema from Hollywood to Bollywood and would love to explore more roles in Indian films."

A graduate of the revered Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, whose alumni include Dame Judi Dench, Sir Laurence Olivier, Riz Ahmed, and Andrew Garfield, Katie is classically trained but naturally attuned to contemporary, cross-cultural storytelling.

Katie was cast alongside Tim Roth, Steven Berkoff, Frances Barber, and David O'Hara in William Friedkin's The Birthday Party at the world-famous Geffen Playhouse, and has appeared on screen in CBS's Bull, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Captain America: Civil War. She has also performed on the West End, at the Edinburgh Festival, and Off-Broadway, including playing Brenda Dixon opposite Ray Cooney, OBE, in Cash on Delivery.

She has also appeared in numerous commercials for global brands including Google, EE Broadband (with Kevin Bacon), and Nintendo, and won hearts early in her career as Miss Essex 2008 and a Miss England finalist.

As Lost and Found in Kumbh begins its journey on the international festival circuit, Katie Amess stands tall as a magnetic performer and a truly global artist seamlessly bridging East and West. Now, with her next film, The Final Run- starring Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club) and Jeff Fahey (Lost) is hitting theatres this fall - Katie steps into an even more riveting spotlight. Portraying Alex Butler, a daughter determined to expose a real-life South Carolina drug network, she shows she's not just an actor to watch but a rising powerhouse redefining what it means to be an international star.

