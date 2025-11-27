PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has announced the appointment of Mr. Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as the new Chief Executive Officer. He brings over 24 years of leadership experience across India's leading cement conglomerates and logistics-driven enterprises, along with a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic transformation.

Mr. Shekhawat's career spans senior positions across top cement manufacturers, including serving as Assistant Vice President - Logistics & Packing at Wonder Cement and Vice President & Head of Logistics at J.K. Cement. Over the years, he has successfully led large-scale logistics operations, supply chain optimisation programmes, distribution frameworks, procurement functions, and cost-efficiency initiatives. His extensive exposure across multiple markets and industrial corridors has equipped him with deep insights into logistics behaviour, customer ecosystems, and on-ground operational challenges. He has also driven the establishment of logistics start-ups, built high-performance teams, and implemented robust organisational systems that deliver consistent value creation.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shekhawat will lead Kaushalya Logistics' strategic and operational agenda as the company expands its CFA network and deepens partnerships with major cement brands. His leadership is expected to strengthen distribution efficiency, enhance process transparency, elevate customer experience, and build a future-ready supply chain supported by scalable systems and technology-driven improvements.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said,"Welcoming Mr. Shekhawat into the organisation is a timely and important step for us. As our cement supply chain operations continue to expand in both scale and responsibility, his deep understanding of the cement supply chain ecosystem and his ability to translate that experience into practical, on-ground improvements will add meaningful strength to our operations. His experience across India's most respected cement companies gives him a strong command over ground realities, customer expectations, and the operational rhythm of this industry. I believe this will bring sharper direction and stronger execution to our cement supply chain solutions.

I look forward to the clarity and momentum he will bring to our organisation. His way of aligning teams, simplifying complex workflows, and driving accountability will play an important role as we prepare for the next stage of our expansion. I am confident that his presence will add stability, sharper focus, and a stronger sense of direction to our journey ahead."

Mr. Rajendra Singh Shekhawat shared his thoughts on the new role, stating: "I am truly honoured to take on this responsibility at Kaushalya Logistics. Over the last two decades, I have had the opportunity to work across different parts of the cement supply chain, and stepping into this role allows me to apply that experience with a wider purpose. What excites me most is the organisation's clear focus on strengthening its systems, expanding its network, and building dependable solutions for partner brands. I see a strong foundation here, backed by a committed team, and I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with our teams to streamline processes, sharpen on-ground execution, and develop systems that support our growth ambitions. My goal is to ensure that our partners experience consistency, transparency, and dependable service at every stage. Together, I believe we can strengthen Kaushalya's capabilities and create meaningful impact across the ecosystem."

