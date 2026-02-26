PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced its new vertical of multimodal logistics operations with the successful loading of its first BCN rake from Nagpur to Durgapur for Premier Irrigation Adritech PrivateLimited, marking a significant milestone in the Company's operational journey.

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix: Recap of Story So Far, Key Moments To Know.

The consignment comprised Irrigation Pipe Systems, marking the Company's strategic entry into a new vertical and reinforcing its commitment to diversifying service offerings. The Company is planning to develop this new vertical for various other customers and leverage rail connectivity to deliver efficient, cost-effective transportation solutions.

Building on this initiative, the Company aims to scale its multimodal offerings to a broader customer base across industries, strengthening its presence in key industrial hubs. By integrating rail connectivity, the company is positioning itself to enhance transit efficiency, optimize freight movement, and build a scalable, pan-India multimodal network to meet the evolving transportation needs of large industrial clients.

Also Read | Thane MACT Awards INR 58.3 Lakh to Software Engineer Who Lost Leg in 2019 Truck Accident.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajendra Shekhawat, CEO & Mr. Sangeeth George, CFO, Kaushalya Logistics Limited, said, "The launch of our multimodal operations is a significant step towards diversifying our service offerings. We are actively planning to develop this new vertical and extend these services to various other new customers across industries. In line with this strategy, we have already initiated surveys in Nagpur for Indorama and other prospective clients to assess demand and operational feasibility for similar multimodal solutions."

Also, Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited, said, "We intend to expand this multimodal logistics business on a pan-India basis and see substantial growth potential in this vertical. With increasing demand for integrated and rail-based freight solutions, we aim to capitalize on emerging opportunities, strengthen our network, and position ourselves as a reliable partner for large-scale industrial transportation requirements."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)