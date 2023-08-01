NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: Kauvery Heart Institute, which is set to provide comprehensive cardiovascular healthcare, was launched on August 01 at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, Chennai. The institute promises to be a complete heart and vascular care destination, providing international standards of care to its patients.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh’s Choker Collection Defines the Word ‘Pretty’.

Thiru. Ma. Subramanian, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, graced the occasion and viewed the institute’s infrastructure during the launch ceremony, interacted with the experts and learnt about the cutting-edge cardiac services available and expressed confidence in the institute’s ability to deliver high-quality care. His acknowledgement stands testament to Kauvery Hospital’s commitment to deliver competent cardiac care and emphasised on the state's leadership in healthcare infrastructure.

Kauvery Heart Institute is envisioned as one of Chennai’s leading interventional cardiology centres designed to offer holistic care to all its patients. The team comprises of highly qualified interventional cardiologists and specialists, who are pioneers in their respective fields. The institute's global presence is further strengthened through its collaboration with renowned heart centres in the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Also Read | Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Flags Off 204 Ambulances, 228 Ammavodi and 34 Free Hearse Vehicles in Hyderabad (See Pics and Video).

"We are excited to unveil the Kauvery Heart Institute, a Centre of Excellence of national eminence at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road. With our expert team of cardiac specialists and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the institute will also focus on research and academic activities of international standards. Kauvery Heart Institute will ensure that patients with any heart ailment shall receive personalised care with the best possible clinical outcome at an affordable price," said Dr S. Chandra Kumar, Executive Chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

“At Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road we perform advanced diagnostic and treatment procedures including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Rotablation, Intra-vascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and High Risk Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (CHIP PCI). It is one of the first centres in South India to offer OCT imaging technology for early diagnosis of heart attacks and timely intervention. Additionally, Kauvery Heart Institute also specialises in minimally invasive cardiac procedures for children and neonates,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

Prof. Dr Ajith Pillai, Chief Cardiologist and Head of the Department, Cardiology, said, "Our Heart Institute is a centre of excellence in interventional cardiology. We perform some of the most complex interventional cardiology procedures in the country like retrograde CTO, transcatheter valve replacement and advanced complex cardiac arrhythmia operations. The hospital has established the Centre for CHIP PCI and Mechanical Circulatory Support System (Impella, ECMO) for treating advanced coronary artery disease with heart failure/shock. With an unwavering commitment to patient care, the institute has a dedicated team and is equipped with the best-in-class facilities to handle all cardiac emergencies.”

The institute’s unique hub and spoke model is set to facilitate referrals for critically ill patients, further enhancing patient outcomes. Kauvery Heart Institute boasts of its minimally invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery program through which it delivers successful patient outcomes with reduced recovery time and minimal scarring.

The launch of Kauvery Heart Institute at Radial Road marks a significant milestone for Kauvery Hospital, as it continues to redefine cardiac care in Chennai and beyond. The hospital's commitment to delivering international standards of care is underlined by its collaboration with renowned centres of excellence worldwide.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)