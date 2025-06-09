Goa [India], June 9 (ANI): Goa Shipyard, a premier defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, marked a significant milestone in the nation's maritime capability-building journey with the keel laying of Yard 1283; the fourth ship in the prestigious Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) series for the Indian Navy, as per a company statement.

The ceremony was held on Monday and was graced by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who laid the keel in a solemn and dignified tradition steeped in naval heritage.

The keel laying marks continued progress in the construction of seven NGOPVs, being designed and built entirely in-house by Goa Shipyard under a Rs 6,200 crore contract signed on March 30, 2023.

The vessels are tailored to the operational requirements of the Indian Navy and stand as a testament to India's maturing indigenous design and shipbuilding capabilities.

According to the Goa Shipyard statement, each vessel will be 114 metres in length, 14.6 metres in beam, with a displacement of 2,700 tonnes.

The ships will feature dual diesel propulsion with Controllable Pitch Propellers and be equipped with cutting-edge indigenous weapons and sensor suites.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan commended the Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, and the Indian shipbuilding industry for their unwavering dedication to self-reliance in defence production.

He expressed satisfaction at the quality and pace of execution of critical naval projects, and praised the shipyard's relentless pursuit of excellence amid demanding timelines.

Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, highlighted the shipyard's accelerated growth trajectory, underpinned by its resolute focus on indigenisation, technology absorption, and quality execution.

He emphasised that Goa Shipyard's evolving capabilities have placed it at the forefront of India's naval shipbuilding map, with an impressive indigenous content in ongoing projects.

"These strategic orders reflect not just the scale of trust, but also the scope of responsibility placed upon us," said the CMD, adding that "GSL stands committed to delivering world-class warships built on the pillars of self-reliance, innovation, and national service."

Goa Shipyard's shipbuilding activities are not only strengthening India's maritime security apparatus but are also significantly contributing to national economic growth by invigorating the local ecosystem, empowering MSMEs, and creating thousands of employment opportunities.

"The shipyard's expanding order book and indigenous manufacturing ethos are emblematic of a resurgent India taking confident strides towards 'Atmanirbharta'," the company statement added. (ANI)

